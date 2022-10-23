RHOBH Alum Thinks Erika Jayne’s Comment About Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage ‘Was Crossing a Line’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave weighed in on Erika Jayne’s remarks regarding Dorit Kemsley’s relationship with her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, during the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

According to Page Six, during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” filmed at BravoCon, Jayne was asked, “What Bravolebrity relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville next?” The “Pretty Mess” singer hesitated before replying, “I think it’s Dorit and PK.” Dorit responded to Jayne’s comment on social media, writing, “Misery loves company. What else can j [sic] say? Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.” PK also uploaded an Instagram post where he criticized Jayne for her “Watch What Happens Live” comments.

“Erika Jayne thought her husband was innocent. She thought the ankle is more important than the brain. She thought she should keep the earrings. Now, she thinks Dorit and I are next to Split up …. Here’s a quick bit of management advice … stop thinking! #rhobh,” read the October 18 post’s caption.

Jayne flocked to the comments section of PK’s post.

“When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking,” asserted the 51-year-old.

While recording an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, Arroyave shared that she also did not approve of Jayne’s comment.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Criticized Erika Jayne

During the podcast episode, Judge criticized Jayne for answering the relationship question during the BravoCon panel.

“I wouldn’t have picked anyone, that’s just a horrible thing to say,” said the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Arroyave chimed in that she believes Jayne can be a good friend. She shared that the singer reached out to her after she announced she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. She noted, however, that she was unhappy with how Jayne handled herself while filming the BravoCon WWHL episode.

“She can be a really good person. When someone needs something, she can be there for you and I appreciate her for that,” said Arroyave. “But what I do think, I think is this was crossing a line and what I’ve been reading like on, you know, online this that is a way to ensure drama coming into next season because contracts are coming up.”

The former Bravo star clarified that she did not know if the online rumors regarding contracts were true. She also shared that she is in a group chat with her former RHOBH co-stars, including Jayne, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Kemsley.

“I do know we, as a group, are not texting right now. And that’s the first time that’s happened in a very long time,” shared the former Bravo personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed if She Would Return to RHOBH

As fans are aware, Arroyave left RHOBH after its tenth season, which premiered in 2020. While recording a July 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, the mother of four shared whether she would be interested in returning to the show. She explained that she would not want to come back if the series remained in its current state.

“I feel like there are other opportunities that I would rather do like I just see the brutal – like I just see the mistakes, the brutal attacks and I don’t miss that. But of course, there are parts that – there’s perks. So it is what it is,” said Arroyave.

