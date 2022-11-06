Kyle Richards Criticizes Erika Jayne’s Remark About Former RHOBH Star

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about Erika Jayne’s remarks regarding Lisa Vanderpump while recording an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

In April 2022, Jayne took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” in Lisa Rinna’s trash can. In an April 2022 E! News interview, Vanderpump spoke about the social media upload, stating that she “thought that was kind of pretty mean.”

“Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something,” quipped the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Reality Blurb reported Jayne responded to Vanderpump’s remark during a May 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode.

“I don’t think Lisa Vanderpump should’ve jumped in the other day with the ’scratch and sniff’ comment so go f*** yourself. It was in response to the video of [Garcelle Beauvais’] book in the trash. She said, ‘Well maybe Erika needed a scratch and sniff book,’ And I said, ‘That’s rich coming from you.’ Because of her breath,” said the “Pretty Mess” singer.

Jayne repeated her comments about Vanderpump during the RHOBH season 12 reunion.

“I said that’s rich coming from you whose breath smells of garlic, chardonnay, and cigarettes,” said the reality television personality.

Kyle Richards Revealed Erika Jayne’s Comment Made Her Feel Uncomfortable

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards shared that Jayne’s season 12 reunion remark about Vanderpump made her feel uncomfortable.

“I didn’t like that at all. It made me feel very uncomfortable. You know, I know that Erika was mad because Vanderpump made the comment about the scratch and sniff book, that’s why she should have sent her a scratch-and-sniff. But I didn’t like that. I don’t think that’s nice,” shared the “Halloween Ends” star.

Lisa Vanderpump Revealed If She Would Be Interested in Returning to RHOBH

While speaking to ExtraTV in July 2022, Vanderpump shared whether she would be interested in returning to RHOBH. As fans are aware, the restaurateur left the show after season 9.

“Gosh, you know what I see that so often on social media. So often. Am I coming back? I have no plans to. I mean, Andy said the doors are always open, but it’s not something I would want to be involved in, right now, especially what’s going on over there. I’ll pass,” said Vanderpump.

The mother of two also briefly spoke about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which wrapped filming in September 2022. She explained that viewers have watched the show’s stars mature and hit “huge milestones” over the past 11 years.

“I think the audience has been so invested in them because they have been inextricably intertwined in a real authentic friendship group. And they are not just like oh well, we’ll put this person with this person and see how it works out. These people have been friends for years, generations, so we follow their journey0,” shared the 62-year-old.

