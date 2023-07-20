‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals ‘Agreement’ She Has With Her Husband

One of the new stars of the “Real Housewives of New York” is sharing a non-traditional “agreement” that she has with her husband.

In an interview with Page Six ahead of the RHONY season 14 premiere, Erin Lichy revealed that she and her husband, Abraham Lichy, allow each other to flirt with other people.

“My husband and I have an agreement that going out and flirting a little bit is OK. Like, it’s OK to have silly banter, a little flirtation,” she explained. “We feel very secure, he’s my best friend, we love each other deeply, but we’re also very very close, so anything that goes on, we’re talking about it, it’s not like a private thing,” she added.

The Lichys tied the knot in 2012.

Erin Lichy Works in Real Estate & Her Husband Is a Lawyer

Erin Lichy and her husband live in Tribeca with their three kids. According to her Instagram bio, Erin Lichy is an interior designer who sells luxury real estate.

Meanwhile, Abraham Lichy works as an attorney by day and a musician by night. He owns and operates Lichy Law out of New York. In 2005, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in psychology before heading to law school.

“Having been through the start-up journey myself as a CEO and Founder, I have a first-hand understanding of the rollercoaster experience. When founders and business owners are busy handling the million to-dos that never seem to end, what they really want is a focused advisor who has their back and keeps their infrastructure strong and agreements protected,” his website reads, in part.

Also on his website, Abraham Lichy shares that he has a keen interest in music. Not only is he in a band with his brothers called the Lichy Nuts, he has also done some DJing.

The Lichys aren’t shy when it comes to expressing their love for one another on social media.

“Happy birthday @erindanalichy. You do it all. The best mom, wife, business woman, Israeli chef and dancer, and mixologist. Love you,” Abraham Lichy captioned a birthday tribute to his wife on July 1, 2023.

“11 years married and you still give me butterflies. I love you I love you I love you @lichylaw,” Erin Lichy captioned a post on her Instagram feed on June 29, 2023.

Erin Lichy Is Excited About RHONY Season 14

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lichy shared that there’s a lot of chemistry with the cast.

“We have so much fun when we’re together. There’s a lot every time we’re all together…. There’s so much personality,” she told the outlet.

Later on in the interview, Lichy and a couple of her RHONY co-stars were asked if any other “Real Housewives” stars have reached out to them.

“A bunch of them are saying nice things…. But honestly, I don’t think we’ve been accepted into the sorority yet. I still think we’re being hazed. So, we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Episode one of the new season aired on July 16, 2023, on Bravo.

