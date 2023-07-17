RHONY Star Reacts to Her Husband Being Named ‘Hottest’ Househusband

A star from revamped “Real Housewives of New York City” reacted to comments about her husband being the “hottest” of the men on the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

During a red carpet interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” newly crowned RHONY star Erin Dana Lichy was told that her co-stars think her husband, Abraham Lichy, is the “hottest” partner on the show. Lichy, who co-stars with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, said she sometimes forgets how handsome her husband is.

“Oh yeah he looks pretty snazzy right there,” Lichy said as she looked across the red carpet at her husband, who goes by the nickname Abe. “He’s cute. I, like, forget that he’s good-looking because I’m like with him all the time, but he’s cute.”

While Lichy’s husband is already getting buzz as a hot Housewives commodity, in the past, fans have considered Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, to be the hottest of all of the guys on the Bravo franchise, per Thrillist. Umansky was also named one of the hottest Househusbands by Us Weekly.

Erin Lichy Married Her Husband Abe in 2012

Erin Lichy married her attorney husband in 2012 in a rabbi-officiated ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street, according to their New York Times wedding announcement. The two share three children together: Levi, 8, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 3, per Hollywood Life.

According to the Lichy law website, Abraham Lichy’s law firm was recently acquired by McLaughlin & Stern, where he is a partner.

In addition, Abe Lichy has worked as a DJ and once launched a fashion brand. In April 2023, when her husband turned 40, Lichy posted a slideshow of photos to pay tribute to her spouse of 11 years.

“You inspire me everyday,” she wrote. “You’re level headed, brilliant, calm, patient, fair, witty, adventurous, loving and a total super power. I’m so proud to be your wife and best friend.”

Several Other RHONY Stars Are Married or in Relationships

In addition to Lichy, several other RHONY stars are married or have partners. First up is Pavit Randhawa, the husband of RHONY newcomer Jessel Taank, who is the first Indian woman ever featured on the RHONY franchise. The two share twin sons, Kai and Rio, 2.

According to BravoTV.com, Randhawa is a financier, businessman, and management consultant, who met his future wife through a mutual friend

RHONY cast member Sai De Silva’s husband, David Craig, is a stay-at-home sad, per Bravo. Craig, whom she wed in 2009, holds down the fort with their kids London and Rio so his wife can helm her digital media business.

Cast member Ubah Hassan is not married. She was previously in a relationship with music producer Jason Flom, according to Page Six, but she’s now single – and not ready to mingle. “Being 5-feet, 11 and a half-inches is wonderful, because when I walk into a club, I’m so tall that no men want to talk to me,” she told the outlet. “I love that. I think, ‘Just don’t come near me,’”

Co-star Jenna Lyons was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau, according to People. But following her divorce, the former J. Crew president dated Courtney Crangi and more recently, photographer Cass Bird, per The New York Times.

In 2022, she told The Cut she doesn’t think her sexuality “matters,” despite being touted as the first gay star on RHONY. She also said her dating life won’t be a storyline on the show. “They’re being very respectful of my personal life,” she said.

As for cast member Brynn Whitfield, she is yet to be married, but she once described herself as “a trophy wife in training,” per BravoTV.com.

