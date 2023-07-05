Mauricio Umansky Shares Happy Family Photos Following Kyle Richards Split Rumor

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards spent the July 4th holiday with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

One day after it was reported that the “Halloween” star separated from her husband of 27 years, the two made it clear that they are still very much a family as they spent time with two of their kids in Aspen, Colorado.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mauricio Umansky Posted Family Photos at a July 4th Parade

Richards and Umansky’s main residence is in Encino, California, but they live in Aspen part-time and their home has been featured on past seasons of RHOBH. On July 4, 2023, Umansky posted Instagram photos of their holiday celebration in Aspen.

The Agency founder, 53, shared footage of a holiday parade in Aspen and he also posed with Richards and one of their dogs. He also shared pics of his daughter Alexia, 27, and her boyfriend Jake Zimmerman, and a shot of his all-grown-up youngest daughter, Portia, 15.

“Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Umansky captioned the post.

Fans reacted to the photos, with some questioning the timing of the post. “So we are going to act like nothing is happening?” The Bravo Chicks fan account asked.

“Don’t have to prove anything to us. Haven’t posted a family picture since whennnnnnn? Just live,” another wrote.

Other commenters were thrilled to “ spy a wedding band” on Umansky’s hand. “Love your fam and so happy to see you together!!! Rooting for you,” one fan wrote.

But others felt Richards’ body language spoke volumes as she posed by her husband’s side without touching him. “She looks so uncomfortable and just not in it with him,” one follower wrote. “Seems forced, no,?” another agreed.

Richards did not post any photos from the day, but she did “like” her husband’s post. On her Instagram story, she posted footage of Umansky and their dog walking through town as the parade went on.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have Denied They Are Divorcing

On July 3, 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and Umansky separated after nearly 30 years together. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” a source told the outlet. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

But as news of the split spread along with rumors of infidelity, the couple issued a joint statement to confirm that any stories of them divorcing are false. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” Umansky and Richards wrote in a message released early July 4 on their Instagram pages.

The couple did acknowledge that they have had a “rough” and “most challenging” year of their marriage, but that they still love and respect one another. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the two clarified, before asking for privacy as they work out their issues.

Richards and Umansky have been denying split rumors for months. “It started all from a stupid picture of me without a ring on,” the RHOBH star told Page Six in April 2023. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable’. And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights.”

