EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Teresa Giudice Dishes on Partnership With Best Fiends & Homelife With Luis Ruelas

As fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are aware, Teresa Giudice has been keeping busy. The reality television personality is currently starring in her thirteenth season of the Bravo franchise and adjusting to newlywed life with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, following their August 2022 wedding. Giudice has also partnered with the mobile game, Best Fiends, which encourages puzzle game enthusiasts to “meet your new crush.” In an exclusive interview with Heavy, the RHONJ star shared why she is passionate about the mobile game, offered advice on how fans can meet their “new crush,” and discussed her homelife with Ruelas.

Giudice shared she enjoys Best Fiends because “it keeps [her] really relaxed.” She also stated that she believes her fans will enjoy the game because it is exciting and “so easy to download” on mobile devices or tablets. In addition, she revealed her husband is a fan of the game.

“What I love about it is it has a lot of exciting levels. And then I can’t wait to always check my phone to see the characters. There’s three puzzles — what I love about it is you match three puzzle challenge,” explained the mother of four. “And then you collect characters. And it’s just a fun game like — and I don’t know, every time I get on it, I don’t want to get off. It’s very entertaining. And it gets me to relax, gets me to wind down. I’m like it just takes the edge off.”

Teresa Giudice Detailed Her Daily Life With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

While speaking to Heavy, Giudice revealed she realized Ruelas, who she met in 2020, was more than just a “crush” after their “third date.”

“Our first two dates were walking, our third date was dinner and that’s when I actually kissed him on our third date and that’s when I thought, ‘oh this might be more than something,’” said the RHONJ star.

Giudice shared she has been enjoying married life. The 50-year-old asserted that she “love[s] having [Ruelas] as [her] companion” and “being loyal to him.”

“I love everything about married life, you know, we cook together, we food shop together, he is my best friend,” said Giudice.

She explained that she “really wanted to be married” to the father of two because she has four daughters, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, who she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The Bravo star also revealed she believes her decision to move in with Ruelas before marriage was beneficial to their relationship.

“I think it is a good idea to move in with someone before getting married because I think — like I grew up with strict Italian parents and that was like a no-no. I wasn’t allowed to do that but I think in this new generation, I think it is important to live with whoever you are going to marry, just to make sure that you are compatible with that person, that you love everything about that person because when you live with them, it’s like a different story than just dating them,” explained Giudice.

The RHONJ star also described a typical day with her husband. She noted that they will sometimes start their mornings by “work[ing] out together.”

“Sometimes he’ll work out with his trainer and I’ll go to the gym and work out with my trainer, he goes to work, I go to work, and then we meet up around dinner time. It depends if we are home together, we’ll cook together. If not, I’m home first, then I’ll cook, if he gets home before me, then he’ll start cooking and then I have to pick up Audriana from dance,” shared Giudice.

The reality television star noted that she, Ruelas, and their children will “eat dinner together” if they are all home.

“That’s it basically, and at night time, you know, we watch a movie and then that’s it and go to bed,” said the Bravo star.

Teresa Giudice Encouraged Fans to ‘Manifest’ Their Ideal Relationship

In the interview with Heavy, Giudice gave some relationship advice to fans. She encouraged those who are looking for a partner to “know [their] priorities.”

“I would say to know yourself, to know what you really like,” shared the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

The reality television personality also revealed she believes individuals should “manifest” their ideal relationship.

“Put it out there in the universe because you have to make sure that you actually want it,” asserted Giudice. “First of all you have to love yourself, love yourself because that’s really important. Once you love yourself I feel like then that’s when you are open to love someone else. Be true to yourself, manifest because you want to welcome it into your life.”

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.