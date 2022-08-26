Fans Criticize Dorit Kemsley’s Reaction Garcelle Beauvais

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 14, the show’s cast attended a benefit dinner at Dorit Kemsley’s house for the charity, Homeless Not Toothless. During season 12, episode 15, Kathy Hilton mistakenly referred to the charity as the “Toothless and Homeless foundation.” Kemsley was upset at the comment and asserted that “this is a really important charity.” When Garcelle Beauvais laughed at Hilton’s remark, Kemsley said, “Garcelle, you know, it’s a really important charity… you’re laughing.”

Beauvais explained that she found Hilton’s mistake humorous.

“I’m laughing because she is funny. It’s not about your charity, come on,” stated the “Coming to America” actress.

Hilton also apologized for her comment, stating, “Honey, I’m so sorry, I have worked with the homeless, I have worked with the toothless.”

On August 23, a Reddit user took to the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit to share that they disapproved of Kemsley’s reaction to Hilton and Beauvais in season 12, episode 15. The commenter referenced that Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky found it humorous that Erika Jayne told Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “get the f*** out” in season 12, episode 9.

“Dorit, where was this energy when Mauricio and Kyle were laughing at the Erika & Jax situation? Hmm? 🧐,” read the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Scene

Several social media users shared their thoughts on the matter in the post’s comments section.

“I really dislike Dorit because of stuff like this. Ericka gets a pass on cursing at children and sexually harassing her co workers son, but god forbid we joke or mix up a charity name,” wrote a Reddit user.

“EVERYONE was laughing but she lasered in on Garcelle like a mother with their least favorite kid’s insecurity. Can’t stand this fraud,” added another.

“To me this felt 100% as ‘I have to act offended by jokes about MY charity, otherwise it won’t look good’. Because this conversation was funny AF 🤣,” shared a different person.

“Please, Dorit. You should have come up with a better name. Homeless not toothless is a name that makes people feel like you are making fun of other people. Tacky,” stated a commenter.

“Dorit is a fuddy duddy. She takes herself so seriously at the weirdest times,” shared a Bravo fan.

“I was starting to like her but after this I don’t like her again,” asserted a commenter.

“I mean, surprise! She’s selfish and only interested when it concerns something that matters to her. A housewife that’s egocentric? Shocker,” commented an RHOBH viewer.

“And this is how you know how out of touch these people are. I’ve worked for charity. I’ve been a recipient of charity. Us poor folks have a great sense of humor. No one around these parts of town clutches pearls over a hearty laugh at a silly name,” chimed in an eighth social media user.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Garcelle Beauvais in an August 2022 episode of the ‘RHOBH After Show’

In season 12, episode 15, Jayne brought up that Beauvais expressed concern over her decision to drink alcohol while taking antidepressants. When the “Pretty Mess” singer asked, “Is that to make Erika look bad or is that out of genuine concern?,” her co-star responded, “I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that all on your own.” During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Jayne shared her thoughts about Beauvais’ comment.

“That’s a cute little quick read, I get it, but she still didn’t answer the question. I asked her, ‘hey are you looking out for me or are you being judgemental?’ ‘You know you can do that all on your own,’ which is pure, you know, put it back on you,” stated the 50-year-old. “I feel like she’s judgemental and I don’t understand why because she’s gone through some things in her life that perhaps she should actually understand I think where I’m coming from but for whatever reason she’s not willing to see.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Appears to Shade Scheana Shay on Social Media