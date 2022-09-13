SEE IT: Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna for Instagram Post Featuring Husband

On September 8, 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna uploaded a brief video on her Instagram account. The reality television personality wore a large sunhat, sweatpants, and a sweatshirt while dancing to the song “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake. Her husband, Harry Hamlin, briefly acknowledged the “Melrose Place” actress filming her social media video.

“This is all that matters. 😂😂,” read the caption of the post.

Several commenters shared that they appreciated the video.

“Gotta love Harry’s (no) reaction 😂 I’m here for it!” wrote a commenter.

“These crack me up, I love them!!!!❤️,” shared another.

“Lol i love how harry hamlin just hangs out and lets you do your thing!” added a different person.

“Lisa, You are so funny. Your a great dancer. Love it….It is funny seeing Harry every once in awhile look at you with this strange look. LOL….Keep dancing…Have fun we only live once….Hugs for you,” commented a social media user.

Some Instagram users, however, criticized the upload in the post’s comments section.

“🥱🥱 as played out as Kyles splits and ponytail swinging,” asserted a commenter.

“When he’s just not that into you!” asserted another.

“Lisa need’s to get a job,” added a different person.

“Oh please……not again 🙄,” wrote a commenter.

“Do you ever do something constructive?” asked an Instagram user.

“Your crazy and extreme need for attention has been showing for quite some time…do you and your cackling band of aging alcoholics really think your behavior is ok? Genuine question,” added a commenter.

“Harry even Chooses to ignore you! You are pathetic,” chimed in a social media user.

Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna Have Been Married for 25 Years

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have been married for 25 years. The couple has two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. During a March 2022 interview with People magazine, Hamlin shared what he most appreciates about his wife.

“She’s sweet and empathetic, you know, and empathy, you know, is one of the greatest characteristics a human being can have. So there’s a lot of empathy here,” shared the “L.A. Law” actor.

He also noted that he and Rinna do not have much in common.

“I like to camp and go up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the tenth floor at the Four Seasons,” shared Hamlin.

Lisa Rinna Mourned Her Late Mother Throughout RHOBH Season 12

Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois Rinna, passed away in November 2021 during the production of RHOBH season 12. In season 12, episode 14, she asserted that her intense reactions toward her co-star, Sutton Stracke, were caused by grief. During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Crystal Kung Minkoff shared that she identified with Rinna, as her father, Homer Kung, died in 2018.

“I mean I remember when my dad – it was actually before he died, he was passing and [my brother] Jeff and I went outside and we just started screaming in the streets. All of our emotions, and I remember thinking that like maybe that’s what she’s going through right now,” stated Minkoff.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move