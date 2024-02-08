Fans React to Tamra Judge’s Latest Transformation

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared that she was in the middle of a remodel of her cabin in Big Bear, California in December 2023, and now she’s showing off the finished look.

“Here’s a little before and after of the downstairs of our cabin in Big Bear. 🏡 🧸,” Judge captioned her February 7 Instagram post. The post first showed photos and videos of the home before Judge’s work before transitioning to the after shots.

Judge turned the home from a warm and cozy retreat filled with exposed wood detailing and leather furniture and accents to a chic modern getaway. The new kitchen features hardwood floors, and a white, marble, waterfall countertop. Judge also did away with a wallpaper that featured a pattern with different doors and windows, opting instead for a white paint finish on her kitchen walls.

Judge also took fans inside her bedroom and bathrooms, all of which were given a modern makeover in line with the kitchen and living room.

Fans Give Their Thoughts on Tamra Judge’s Eye for Design

Fans took to Judge’s comment section to share their thoughts on her work on the Big Bear cabin. “Who’s the interior designer?? Those moss green colored chairs are everything!!! 🔥,” one fan wrote, with Judge responding to take credit. “That would be me! The color is Vintage Vogue 💚.”

“Are you inviting the girls from OC for a weekend in your big bear house?! 👀,” another fan wrote, with Judge responding, “maybe.”

“Love it!! You have such a great eye and sense of decorating ❤️,” a third fan commented.

Some of Judge’s current and former co-stars from her reality television career chimed in as well, with RHOC co-stars Gina Kirchenheiter writing, “Looks so good!” and Meghan King adding, “Omg wow looks amazing!!!!! Great job.” Johnny Bananas, Judge’s “Traitors” co-star who is also known for his many seasons on MTV’s “The Challenge” wrote in as well, commenting “Can’t wait to come and visit 👏 🏂.”

Tamra Judge Shared a Video of Her Dog Rugby Playing in the Snow

Judge isn’t the only one who likes getting away to the snow in Big Bear, as she revealed in a February 6 post on her dog, Rugby’s, Instagram account. “It’s official, I LOVE playing in the SNOW! Buurrr 🥶 but so much fun!!!!” Judge commented on Rugby’s behalf.

The post featured a video of the Pitbull jumping in and out of the snowbanks on the side of the road while out for a walk. The road is also covered in snow except for the tire tracks of a car that had recently been through the area.

“Wait…does he have snow shoes on?? I can’t 😂 ❤️ 😂,” one fan commented, noticing the little booties on Rugby’s four feet. Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge responded to confirm, writing, “but of course… mommy got them for him 🧐.”

Rugby joined the Judge family in July 2023, one year after Tamra and Eddie lost their beloved Pitbull of 14 years Bronx in 2022.

