Fans Slam Kelly Dodd After Teasing a Possible Spin-Off Series

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd was not asked to return to the Bravo series after its fifteenth season. According to Monsters and Critics, the 46-year-old took to Twitter to share she may be coming back to television soon.

“For those of you who keep saying I got FIRED FROM #RHOC !! It was a blessing 🥰a production company reached out to do my own show !!! Wish me luck !!!” read Dodd’s tweet, posted on February 22, 2022.

On February 25, 2022, a Reddit user shared Dodd’s tweet on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Oh h*** no! Who else can definitively say they would never watch a Kelly Dodd show? 🙋‍♀️,” read the caption of the Reddit post.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the matter. A few commenters asserted that Dodd’s show would not come to fruition.

“She’s not getting her own show lol,” wrote one commenter.

“They always say this. It never happens,” stated another.

“Literally always. Im sure they film some awful pilot and they never get picked up,” agreed a different person.

Several Reddit users asserted that they would not tune in to a series that focuses on Dodd.

“Oh h*** NO!” shared one commenter.

“I wouldn’t watch unless someone paid me a lot of money. Actually, no. I wouldn’t watch even if I were paid. I’d stay poor,” added another.

“I’ll pass. She’s insufferable,” shared a Reddit user.

“She’s stupid and irrelevant, so let her have her silly little s***show. She literally guffaws like a donkey everytime she opens her mouth and it makes her sound even dumber. Im sure there’s a tiny demographic of nitwits who might watch. Have at it, Kel. 🤣,” chimed in a different person.

Kelly Dodd Discussed the Spin-Off Series in February 2022

During a February 2022 appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, hosted by Jeff Lewis of “Flipping Out” fame, Dodd briefly mentioned the spin-off series, which she claimed will also star her husband, Rick Leventhal.

“We are getting a spin-off. We have a production company wanting to do a show with us. We have lawyers writing up the paperwork,” said the mother of one.

Leventhal shared that their series will be “a home remodel show.”

“We’re remodeling a house in the desert and Kelly has amazing taste and I have some construction experience,” said the former Fox News Channel senior correspondent.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Her Husband’s Relationship With Her Daughter

During the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” interview, Dodd shared that her husband has a close relationship with her daughter, Jolie Dodd. Leventhal explained that he wants the teenager “to know she has an ally and advocate” when talking to him.

Dodd shared that her daughter has told her that Leventhal is her close confidant.

“She says that Rick is like her therapist. Well, his parents are doctors in psychology,” explained the former “RHOC” star.

Leventhal also revealed that he has been teaching Jolie how to play pool.

“I’m also her pool coach because we have a pool table in our house. She’s actually gotten pretty good,” said Leventhal.

Dodd chimed in that she wants her daughter “to be a pool shark in college.”

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Warned Noella Bergener About Joining RHOC