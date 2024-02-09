Fans Sound Off on ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Reunion Looks

“The Real Housewives” reunion looks have evolved over the years. The first-ever reunion, from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” took place in Vicki Gunvalson’s backyard behind the gates of Coto de Caza. At the time, cast members wore casual dresses, jeans, and sandals. Times have since changed, and now fans are giving their opinions on “The Real Housewives of Miami” cast’s season 6 looks, which feature more elevated gowns all in line with a common theme.

Bravo shared a first look at the RHOM reunion looks on February 8. The six main cast members — Guerdy Abraira, Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin and Larsa Pippen — were joined by Friends of Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth. All nine women dressed in theme with their cast trip to Mexico City, sporting mostly red, black, and white for the all-day sitdown with Andy Cohen.

See the reunion looks below.

Fans Say Which Miami Housewife is Best Dressed

The Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared photos of the RHOM reunion looks on February 8, and fans flocked to the comment section to give their takes on the nine red-carpet-worthy looks.

“Met gala level Miami is always supreme,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Miami really said you won’t go hungry and fed us. 🤭.”

“Best reunion looks in years???” another fan commented, with multiple responses agreeing.

Many users picked their favorite looks, with comments reading, “Kiki murdered all of them,” “Kiki and Guerdy are SUUUURRVVVIINNNNGGG this reunion. 😍 😍 😍 🔥 🔥 🔥,” and “LARSA and ADRIANA 👏 👏 👏.”

Barth’s red gown, according to Bravo, is from designer Oscar Lopez, with the inspiration “Haitian Queen meets Mexico in House of Dolce.” Her look is complete with red flowers in her hair and a small black veil over her forehead.

Abraira’s white look with bold hip detailing is courtesy of her stylist Celestino Couture, who also provided her shoes.

Pippen was trying to channel “queen” energy in a black gown with red floral detailing on the neckline. She also wore a crown on her head with matching cross earrings.

De Moura also went for an all-black dress, with floral detailing around the skirt. Her headpiece also included red flowers, and she told Bravo backstage that her inspiration for the look was artist Frida Kahlo. “Her art was so powerful and unique and she overcame all her difficulties and disabilities and made of herself an icon example of what a strong woman is,” de Moura said.

Another fan took a moment to sing the praises of the entire cast and production team, writing, “the revival of Miami has produced three CONSECUTIVE seasons of top quality reality television, a superstar cast (with zero changes), and Met Gala-level reunion looks. the dynamics and alliances between the women shift naturally and at times surprisingly, but they all understand the need to show up for each other, the show, and ultimately us as the audience. we gotta give each one of them their flowers and i mean that sincerely.”

Nicole Martin Showed Off Her Pregnant Belly in Season 6 Reunion Look

One look that got heads turning was Martin’s who besides a red velvet dress and over-the-top jewelry, was rocking a pregnant belly on reunion day. “It may not be the most fabulous or the most blinged-out dress, but it is comfortable. And my jewelry is pretty spectacular, I’m not gonna lie,” Martin told Bravo backstage.

Martin and her fiancé Anthony Lopez (who share a 4-year-old son Greyson) announced her second pregnancy on Instagram on November 2, days ahead of BravoCon 2023. “Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️,” Martin captioned a video post of the couple reading fake newspapers with the headline, “Baby Lopez Coming Soon! Baby #2 On The Way!”

