Fans Upset With Gia Giudice’s Behavior on RHONJ

Teresa Giudice has starred on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since the show’s first season, which premiered in 2009. During her time on the hit Bravo series, her children, Gia Giudice, 21, Gabriella Giudice, 17, Audriana Giudice, 13, and Milania Giudice, 15, have appeared on the show. According to the show’s season 12 trailer, it appears that Gia will have a more sustainable role.

A preview from “RHONJ” season 12, episode 2, which premieres on February 8, showed the 21-year-old arguing with her uncle, Joe Gorga at Teresa’s party. At the start of the conversation, Joe shared that he did not appreciate Jennifer Aydin referring to him and his wife, Melissa, as “crooked” on social media. Gia then compared the situation to her uncle speaking poorly of her father, Joe Giudice, who her mother divorced in 2019.

“It’s a whole thing though. People get hurt, people get offended by things that other people say but this is why people shouldn’t open their mouth in the first place, just like dad didn’t deserve it either,” stated the 21-year-old.

Joe overheard his niece and told her that if she “want[ed] to say something, go ahead.” He then reminded her that he is her “godfather” and “older than [her].” Gia accused her uncle of “being disrespectful,” causing him to leave the party.

“That is horrendous. I loved you since the minute I saw you. I fell in love, no, no, no,” asserted Joe.

‘RHONJ’ Fans Have Issues With Gia Giudice’s Behavior

On February 2, the scene from season 12, episode 2 was shared on a public Facebook page called All Things Bravo Reality TV. Quite a few Facebook users took to the comments section to share how they felt about Gia confronting Joe.

“GIA go hang out with your age group. Little brat!!!! No way my kids would talk to my siblings that way. Shame on you Teresa for not telling her to knock it off,” wrote one commenter.

“Yeah I agree with Joe here. Grown or not she is being very disrespectful to her uncle. You can’t claim being an adult as the reason to talk like your grown to your family but not be able to handle the grown conversation that your dad screwed over your family. Pick one,” added another.

“It’s not even so much what she said to her uncle but the way she was saying it. She knows her mother isn’t going to reprimand her for anything. That’s half the problem right there. Teresa wants to be their friend instead of acting like a mother,” commented a different “RHONJ” fan.

“She sounds like her mom. Gia is wrong. Her uncle may have said some not so nice things about her father… but it was in defense of her mother and his family. She is way out of line!” chimed in a fourth Facebook user.

On February 4, a Reddit user asked other “RHONJ” fans if they were also “bothered by Gia playing such a big role on the housewives this season” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Many commenters shared their opinion on the matter.

“Something about it makes me uncomfortable. Seeing her mom, a cast member, and uncle argue is one thing but Gia vs Joe Gorga doesn’t seem like it should be on tv to me,” commented an “RHONJ” viewer.

“Yes I feel accosted by Gia becoming more prominent on the show 1. I just don’t care about her grievances between her uncle and her 2. Some viewers are weirdly, fiercely protective of her which takes the fun out of the show 3. She’s just not particularly interesting/funny,” shared a different person.

“She’s annoying and too full of herself, due in part to her second hand fame. I find her quite cringy. She doesn’t belong at the table stirring up drama,” wrote a third Reddit user.

Gia Giudice Discussed Her Argument With Her Uncle on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Gia discussed her interaction with her uncle in season 12, episode 2. She asserted that she “just kind of stayed calm” during the conversation.

“I am a little surprised by how he reacted towards me and how defensive he was because bottom of the line, [Joe Giudice] is my father so have a little respect,” stated the television personality.

