3 ‘Real Housewives’ Reveal They Were Fired by Bravo

Three “Real Housewives” stars have admitted to being fired by Bravo.

The confessions came on season 2 of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” which is currently streaming on Peacock. The show stars Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

In the first episode, as everyone is getting settled in at Medley’s home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the women quickly come to realize that they are, indeed, the “Ex Wives Club.” All of the women cast on season two are no longer a part of their original franchises.

Some of the women dove a bit deeper into the reasons they’re no longer on their respective franchises, and a few came right out and said they were fired by the network.

Here’s what you need to know:

Judge, Glanville, and Marcille Said They Were Fired by Bravo

In January 2020, Judge told People magazine that she was handing in her orange after 12 seasons on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms,” she explained.

However, on RHUGT, Judge admitted that she had been fired.

“I was fired. Stomped to the ground,” Judge said during a confessional interview.

After three seasons on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Marcille parted ways with Bravo.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities,” she said on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” in June 2020.

“The best people in the world have been fired,” Marcille said on RHUGT.

Back in 2015, a source told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic that Brandi Glanville had not been asked back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I was absolutely fired,” Glanville said on RHUGT.

Meanwhile, Parks was fired from RHOA in 2017, Armstrong left on her own accord after three seasons on RHOBH, according to Bustle, Gunvalson was fired alongside Judge, and Zarin was let go by Bravo in 2011, according to Bustle.

That leaves one person — the hostess. So, what happened with Medley?

Medley Maintains That She Was Put on ‘Pause’

Play

Andy Cohen Talks Dorinda Medley's Exit from Real Housewives of New York City Andy Cohen addresses Dorinda Medley’s exit from Real Housewives of New York City, saying, "I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point." Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday and Wednesday at 10am ET/PT, only on Radio Andy – SiriusXM 102, and anytime on… 2020-09-09T17:54:21Z

Medley doesn’t think that she was fired from Bravo, as she says Andy Cohen told her that they were putting her on “pause.”

“I’m not upset about it anymore. I was sad about it in the beginning, but I didn’t personally fully understand it. But a lot of times, you don’t,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021.

And while the other UGT ladies may think that Medley was fired, Cohen actually said as much on an episode of his radio show in September 2020.

“She said something at the reunion that struck us all, which was that she should’ve taken the year off this year. She was in a bad place,” he explained on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“Her house had been flooded, her dad was sick. We lost Bethenny [Frankel] right as filming began and we lost Tinsley [Mortimer] halfway through the season, so maybe Dorinda didn’t feel like she could take the year off,” he continued, adding, “I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point. I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often.”

