Andy Cohen Confirms RHONY Is Getting Legs as 2 Former Stars Have a Mile-High Reunion

Andy Cohen has confirmed that planning for two shows are underway.

“The Real Housewives of New York” will be getting its own spinoff of sorts with a Legacy series featuring former stars of the original show. Meanwhile, RHONY is set to be completely recast for a fresh take on different women living in the Big Apple.

On June 20, 2022, former RHONY star Bethenny Frankel bumped into former RHONY star Jill Zarin while on a flight. “So this girl walks onto a plane,” Frankel captioned a photo of Zarin sitting a row behind her and across the aisle.

It didn’t take long for Cohen to pop up in the comments section.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Joked That He Was Sending a Crew to Capture the Conversations Between Frankel & Zarin

Frankel and Zarin have a good amount of history between them so it’s no surprise that Cohen’s response would be that he wants to film their exchange — even if he was joking.

“Crew en route with certified checks,” Cohen commented on Frankel’s photo. It seems as though Frankel’s hashtags, “#mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk,” caused that reaction from Cohen.

Meanwhile, Zarin also shared the photo to her Instagram feed. “Pleasant flight, no turbulence,” she captioned her post.

The photo got author Danny Pellegrino all in his feels about RHONY, so he took to Twitter to express such.

“I miss RHONY so much & I hope that they are getting the show together. Both versions,” he tweeted. This got a reply from Cohen.

“We are,” the executive producer of RHONY commented, adding a thumbs up emoji.

However, it doesn’t sound like Frankel will be rejoining any group of “Real Housewives” anytime soon. While some fans are convinced that she’s been dropping hints about a return to Bravo, Frankel has been very straight forward about her future plans.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love. I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t,’” Frankel said on the May 13, 2022, episode of her “Just B” podcast.

Frankel’s Mile-High Reunion With Zarin Had Fans Begging Them to Return to the Show

RHONY fans could hardly control their excitement as Frankel and Zarin — who once had a nasty feud — were both all smiles on the flight. Many commented on Frankel’s post, hoping that this reunion could mean a return to the franchise for both parties.

Zarin may be more open to the idea than Frankel as she recently wrapped filming “Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2.

“Please let this be the start of Legacy!!!” one comment read.

“The duo I need back in my life!!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Yesss this was God’s will. Got these two on the same plane next to each other,” a third person added.

“We need @bravoandy and a camera!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Confirms She Will Not Be Returning to the Show