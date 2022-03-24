Former RHOBH Star Gives Health Update

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame gave her fans a medical update.

According to BravoTV.com, Arroyave revealed that she had a mole checked for skin cancer on her Instagram Stories. She wrote that she “did find out that it was confirmed melanoma from the labs/doctors.”

“However, I will not know what stage and what the next steps are until next week (hopefully Monday). Doing my best to remain positive and grateful,” shared the 40-year-old.

The former Bravo personality revealed that she had her results from the removal on Instagram. In the caption of the post, uploaded on March 22, she noted that the “melanoma in situ which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of [her] skin and have not spread any deeper!”

“I feel blessed and relieved but also grateful to have diligent friends and doctors to watch out for me. I’ll now need to have 3-month checkups, while always making sure to wear sunscreen (a given, I know!) and protective clothing. I really hope that in sharing all of this, I can encourage all of you to get your skin checked annually— if I hadn’t gone in, I don’t want to think about how it could have gone differently. Our skin is something a lot of us take for granted but not me anymore— and I hope not you either 💕,” read a portion of the caption.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Skin on Her Podcast

During a March 2022 episode of Arroyave’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge, the former “RHOBH” personality spoke about why she decided to get her mole checked out by a dermatologist. She explained that she had been previously told by a doctor that the skin abnormality was psoriasis.

“They gave me a cream to put on it, so I just kind of ignored it and I noticed that the colors would change on my back from time to time, but I thought it was due to sun and it was fine,” explained Arroyave.

In early March 2022, her former co-star Kyle Richards expressed concern about “those marks on [her] back.” While Arroyave was hesitant to see a doctor, due to her “OCD and anxiety,” she finally scheduled an appointment, which Richards attended.

“The doctor looks at me, she’s like yeah that 100 percent looks like melanoma like didn’t even need to get the measuring tape out,” stated Arroyave.

She went on to say that she was seen by “multiple doctors.”

“They kind of gave me some options, they said, ‘listen, we can scrape it or we can cut deep and try to get as much as possible and get the best possible answer and then once we get those answers then we can go from there,'” recalled the former Bravo personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed if She Missed Being On ‘RHOBH’

Arroyave was not asked to return to “RHOBH” following its tenth season, which premiered in 2020. While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2022, the former Bravo star shared whether she missed being on the hit reality series. She shared that “there are times” that she has a desire to be back on the show.

“The good news is that the women that I’m friends with I still see and talk to all the time, so that’s not missing, but it was a big part of my life for a long time. But I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things. It’s like that boyfriend who didn’t treat you the best but you still think about from time to time,” asserted Arroyave.

She then shared that she may be in a scene for the upcoming season of “RHOBH.”

“There’s one episode that I’m working for Extra and I’m covering an event that Housewives are at but in regards to filming in scene, doing a drop in like that is not something that I am interested in doing,” stated the 40-year-old.

