RHONJ Star Speaks Out About Luis Ruelas Amid Damaging Reports

Luis Ruelas joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in season 12 and he didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes. From the very first episode, Ruelas’ past was brought up and several people had questions about rumors that had been circulating about him.

Ruelas’ fiancee, Teresa Giudice, was very protective of him throughout the season, and wasn’t afraid to start fights with anyone who questioned Ruelas’ intentions or integrity. This caused a rift between Giudice and Margaret Josephs that escalated during the cast trip to Nashville.

At the RHONJ reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Ruelas about some of the things that people saw and some of the concerns that people had and he answered questions openly while remaining level-headed.

Since the show wrapped, there have been all kinds of things circulating about Ruelas. Not only is he involved in a $1.6 million bankruptcy case, but Page Six dug up a police report from 2012 in which Ruelas “allegedly pushed his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino, into a metal pole.”

Frank Catania Called Ruelas ‘Articulate’

On the May 24, 2022, episode of the “The Morning Toast” podcast, Frank Catania opened up about season 12 of RHONJ — and about Ruelas. Giudice’s beau seems to have fit in nicely with House Husbands, but he really had a tough first season, and Catania saw it first hand.

“Luis is still going through it,” Catania said. “With social media and the posts and Teresa defending him,” he continued.

“Teresa made a mistake, in my opinion, by not letting Luis talk… and the entire year, both myself and Joe Gorga had been telling Luis, ‘Luis, do me a favor. Talk.’ Because when he talks to us and we’re talking, you can’t help but number one, like him, and number two, he’s very articulate. He’s very articulate,” Catania added.

“But Teresa, every time Luis goes to talk, Teresa… [is] screaming and yelling. And she takes away from him explaining what all the questions that people have,” he said.

Catania Does Not Believe Margaret Josephs Was the Person Putting Things Out About Ruelas

Throughout the season, Giudice consistently blamed Josephs for putting out negative stories and starting nasty rumors about Ruelas. Catania was asked if he believes that it was Josephs behind the stuff that had been coming out about Ruelas.

“No. Absolutely not. I definitely do not,” he responded.

“I know that Luis has some disgruntled ex-girlfriends and I know how vocal they are. Listen, they’ve got some deep embedded hatred towards him,” he said.

“You don’t f*** with Margaret. Margaret’s not going to come after you unless she’s got her arsenal. She builds up her arsenal and gets to the bottom of it before she mentions it,” Catania said.

Later on in the interview, Catania was asked which housewife he was most afraid of. His response wasn’t all that surprising; his ex-wife Dolores Catania. However, he admitted that Margaret Josephs was a close second. Ironically, she’s the one that he said he gets along with the best.

