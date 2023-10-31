RHONJ Star’s Ex-Husband Gets Engaged: PHOTOS

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband is about to be a husband to someone else.

In October, Frank Catania, the ex-husband of RHONJ star Dolores Catania, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Ann Mattessich – and the setting looked like something right out of “The Bachelor” franchise.

Catania has been dating Mattessich for several years, after first meeting her for training for fitness competitions, according to Bravo TV.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frank Catania Posed With Brittany Mattessich in Front of a Wall Of Red Roses

On October 29, Catania and Mattessich announced their engagement via a series of photos posted to Instagram. The couple posed for photos in front of a wall of red roses adorned with a light fixture that read “Will you Marry Me?” Dozens of votive candles and a blanket of petals were set up in front of the rose wall. A large crystal chandelier hung above the romantic setup.

“We’re Engaged!!!! 💎🤍,” Mattessich captioned the post. ‘ I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thank you for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other than @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much my fiancé 🤍🤍🤍.”

On her Instagram story, Mattessich tagged Pretty Planners & Events in Bergen County, New Jersey for the lavish setup. The event planner also shared photos from the romantic day with the caption, “In the world of love, we help create fairytales.”

Several stars from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” offered congratulations to the couple.

“Congratulations on the Happily ever after !! So thrilled for you both !! 💍🎉🥂💕💋,” wrote Margaret Josephs.

“Omg YAYYY!!! Congrats lovebirds!! 😍😍,” wrote Jackie Goldscheider.

“Omg Omg!!!! 😍😍😍,” chimed in Melissa Gorga.

“Congratulations!!! We are so happy for you,” added RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral.

Dolores Catania Said She ‘Couldn’t be Happier’ About the Engagement News

It did not take long for Dolores Catania to comment on her ex-husband’s engagement. The exes were married from 1994 to 1998 and have two kids together, Gabby, 28, and Frank Jr., 25.

“All u need is love and that ring ‘wow’ 💍🤩❤️,” Dolores captioned one of the couple’s engagement photos. “I couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life #happiness #engagement #wedding.”

In fact, Catania’s whole family totally approves of the relationship, despite the couple’s 25-year age gap.

“I love Brittany,” Dolores said in the RHONJ season 13 premiere. “They’ve dated back and forth over the years and they’re just a really great couple for each other.” But she did joke of Mattessich, who was then 33 years old, “Some of my dogs are older than Brittany.”

Frank Catania told Page Six that his kids also approve. “Gabby says, ‘How do you not like Brittany? You can’t help but like Brittany!’” Frank said in 2022.

In February 2023, Mattessich answered fan questions in an Instagram Q&A, and one of the questions was about future marriage. According to Reality Blurb, one fan wrote to Brittany: “When is he going to propose?” “Might have to DM him and ask,” Mattessich replied, adding a wink emoji.

One month before his proposal, Catania posted a birthday tribute to his future wife that included a slideshow of photos of the two of them. In the caption, he described Mattessich as “the person in my life who has made me realize that it is a gift to be here every day & taught me how to have a drama free life.”

