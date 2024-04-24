‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Stars Reunite For Lavish Bridal Celebration

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans are reacting to photos from the lavish bridal shower for Frank Catania’s fiancée, Brittany Ann Mattessich.

In April 2024, the New Jersey bride-to-be posed for photos at a celebration held at The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey. Mattessich looked every bit like a bride in a gorgeous high-slit, strapless white gown, white heels, and a pearl statement necklace. Her blonde hair was pulled back on the sides and hung in waves. Several stars from “The Real Housewives” franchise were in attendance, including Catania’s ex-wife, Dolores.

But as fans reacted to photos, some were confused—because they thought Mattessich was in her bridal gown. Others questioned why Frank was dressed down for the big day.

Dolores Catania Shared a Video From the Bridal shower

In an Instagram post on April 22, Dolores Catania shared footage from the celebration. In the clip, guests were dancing as the bride playfully aimed a fog shot sprayer at them. Dolores also posted a photo with fellow RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda in the lobby of the party venue.

Other photos featured Dolores posing with the engaged couple. Frank Catania wore blue jeans and a black shirt as he posed with his former wife and future wife.

“Had so much fun showering the beautiful bride-to-be yesterday! 👰🏼‍♀️ So excited for these two @frank.catania.sr & @missbrittyann 🤍,” Dolores captioned the post.

But some fans mistook the photos as actual wedding photos.

“Is that what Frank wore to the wedding?” one commenter asked.

“He wore jeans to his wedding? Like wtf Frank,” another chimed in.

“Is this the wedding or a shower? They were just on Melissa’s podcast saying their wedding is in November – I’m confused🤷🏻‍♀️,” another fan wrote.

According to MyRegistry.com, Catania and Mattessich are set to wed on November 9, 2024.

Once fans realized the photos were from an elaborate bridal shower and not a wedding, they praised the Catanias for their close friendship 25 years after their divorce. Some noted that Dolores’ mom, Valerie Spagnola, was even invited to the shower.

“Dolores you are a class act! I love the way you all get along!” one commenter wrote.

“Such a good example of a family. I love that your mom was there too. Great job adulting 🙌,” another wrote.

Frank Catania & Brittany Mattessich Got Engaged in October 2023

In October, Frank Catania and Brittany Mattessich announced their engagement with a rose-filled post on Instagram. The longtime couple posed for photos in front of a wall of red roses adorned with a light fixture that read “Will you Marry Me?”

“We’re Engaged!!!! 💎🤍,” Mattessich captioned the post. “I’m so excited to start this next chapter with you along with all the other good things we have going on… Thank you for being you & making me the happiest girl in the world. I wouldn’t want to do this life with anyone else other than @frank.catania.sr 🤍🤍 love you so much my fiancé 🤍🤍🤍.”

Dolores Catania reshared a photo from the engagement shoot as she gave her seal of approval. “All u need is love and that ring “wow” 💍🤩❤️I,” she captioned the post. “I couldn’t be happier for these two lovebirds. Congrats on the engagement! @missbrittyann It’s so nice to officially welcome you to the family 🥰Wishing u a lifetime of love, health and happiness @frank.catania.sr happy wife happy life.”

Frank Catania posed a sweet reply to his ex-wife, with whom he shares a son Frank Jr. and a daughter Gabby. “Thank you so much Dolores,” he wrote. “And I can not thank you enough for always keeping our family together.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set