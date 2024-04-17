Kyle Richards Says Casting For RHOBH Season 14 Is Not Set in Stone

Kyle Richards gave a new update on casting rumors for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . ”

On April 16, 2024, the RHOBH veteran answered fan questions during an Amazon Live and told viewers not to believe rumors about her status with the show.

Richards, who separated from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, in July 2023, had a difficult time while filming season 13 last year. She has yet to confirm her return for season 14, but there has been online buzz that she will be back alongside Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke.

Richards is the only remaining original cast member of RHOBH since 2010.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Said Rumors About the RHOBH Season 14 Cast Aren’t True

Richards got right into the gossip on her Amazon Livestream. When a fan asked “Looks like you are rejoining RHOBH,” Richards replied, “Does it? I haven’t said anything yet.”

“I know there’s reports online that I’m not coming back I’m coming back,” she added. “That conversation is actually TBD.”

Another fan asked Richards what it would take for her to return to the Bravo reality show.

“It’s not like a deciding factor with the show,” she replied. “It’s just, you know, what I need. It just feels so soon for me right now. That’s why it’s hard for me to say at this point, just because of everything that’s going on. And it was a hard season and all.”

Another fan asked Richards when she has to make her decision about returning. “Pretty, pretty soon!” she said with a nervous laugh.

Richards previously said planned to wait as long as possible to decide if she’s returning to the show. During an Amazon Live on March 5, 2024, a fan asked her when she would make her decision, and Richards replied: “I guess until I have no choice and have to make that decision. And it’s probably going to be a last-minute one. I’m going to take every minute I need to think about that.”

Kyle Richards Reacted to the Exit of Crystal Kung Minkoff & Other Casting Rumors

During her latest livestream, Richards fielded questions about fellow RHOBH co-stars, past and present. Early on, she was asked he thoughts on the departure of Crystal Kung Minkoff . On April 15, Minkoff announced she was leaving the show after three seasons. Minkoff shared the “bittersweet” news that she wasn’t asked back via an Instagram video.

“You know it made me sad,” Richards said of the unexpected news. “I’m sad, of course. You know, I don’t know I have kind of mixed feelings not because of her….just because yes, I know, it’s probably disappointing but also like, life’s great without reality television. It’s not like ‘Oh my God poor Crystal.’ She has a great family and there’s a lot to say for not doing that and you know, she’s gonna be great.”

Richards later added that she had a group chat with the rest of her RHOBH co-stars about Minkoff but that they did not talk about their own statuses on the show.

“Yesterday we spoke in a group, all of us, about Crystal, so we didn’t talk about anyone else,” she shared. “I haven’t wanted to talk about that stuff.”

Richards also said she does not know if her sister Kathy Hilton will return to RHOBH this season. “No, I don’t,” she said.

As for Dorit Kemsley, Richards confirmed their relationship is still strained following a rocky ride last season. “Haven’t seen her,” Richards said of her longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star.

In March, cast member Annemarie Wiley announced she was not asked back for RHOBH season 14.

