Frank Catania Got a Big Makeover

Dolores Catania has been very open about the cosmetic plastic surgery she’s had and now her ex-husband Frank Catania has revealed his own cosmetic changes.

On March 16, Catania posted on Instagram in conjunction with Smile Texas in Houston and showed off his new smile courtesy of some veneers. “We had to bring the RHONJ @frank.catania.sr to Texas to give him the smile he’s always wanted because you know what they say, everything is better in Texas!” the caption stated. According to the hashtags used, Catania’s new smile is courtesy of some veneers.

Here is his new look:

Catania’s son Frankie commented on the post, “Looking amazing dad 🔥❤️.” His father replied, “Thank you Frankie ❤️❤️.” The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs wrote, “I didn’t think that smile could be any sweeter and brighter! Looks fabulous!! 😁♥️♥️💋👧🏼.”

Dolores Catania Has Previously Shared the Work She’s Gotten Done

Catania’s ex-wife is of course RHONJ star Dolores Catania, who has admitted in the past that she “probably does the most out of [anyone on] all the ‘Housewives’ franchises,” she told Page Six.

In an interview with the publication, she said she went through nine hours of surgical procedures in 2021 ahead of the RHONJ reunion. “I got full plastic surgery, full-body lipo, a brand-new vagina,” she revealed. “I don’t know what that has to do with the reunion, but I figured while I was doing everything, [why not]!”

She also underwent a tummy tuck in the past, and regularly gets Botox and fillers. In the past, she’s also admitted to getting a facelift, necklift and eyelid surgery.

Frank Catania & Dolores Catania Are Navigating Their Relationships & Friendship on RHONJ Season 13

Although Frank and Dolores Catania are exes, Frank Catania is still a big part of RHONJ and the show has portrayed the former couple navigating co-parenting and relationships with new partners. The ex-couple shares two kids, Gabby and Frankie.

RHONJ viewers have been introduced in season 13 to Frank and Dolores Catania’s new partners. Frank Catania, a lawyer and businessman, is now dating Brittany Mattessich. He told Page Six that his daughter Gabby is usually the “harshest critic” toward their new partners but she loves Mattessich. “Gabby says, ‘How do you not like Brittany? You can’t help but like Brittany!’ … It’s not only my daughter; it’s the entire family. And Dolores, too!” Frank Catania revealed.

Frank Catania and Mattessich have been friends for a decade and began dating in the last couple of years, and Mattessich made her RHONJ debut this season. Frank Catania revealed that the RHONJ ladies love her as well but if she were to get involved in any drama, he would do his best to “block” it before it develops and interject to defend his significant other.

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania is dating Paul “Paulie” Connell. The two exes have put a lot of work into their relationship with each other and their partners and even went on a double date. “We’re gettin’ there. We’re doing pretty good,” Frank Catania told Page Six.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

