Teresa Giudice Marks Big Milestones With Daughters Gabriella & Audriana: VIDEO

Teresa Giudice has a lot to be proud of. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star celebrated the high school graduation of her second-eldest daughter, Gabriella, in June 2023, and the teen left her school with an impressive list of accomplishments on her resume.

In addition, Teresa’s 13-year-old daughter, Audriana, also marked a graduation milestone during the same week.

Gabriella is the second daughter of Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while Audriana is their youngest child. The exes also share daughters Gia and Milania.

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gabriella Graduated With Honors

Gabriella’s graduation was documented on TikTok by her sister Milania. In a clip posted to the social media platform, followers heard Gabriella’s name called as she walked across her New Jersey high school’s football field to accept her diploma.

In another segment, the teen was at home showing off the sashes and tasseled cords to represent her time in high school. Gabriella showed her cords that included one for the National Honor Society and another for the Italian Honor Society.

“I know Nonna’s watching me,” she said in the video, in reference to her late grandmother Antonia Gorga.

The camera panned to a massive kitchen table loaded with takeout dinner trays as Gabriella opened her gifts, which included a necklace and a medallion in a box from John Anthony Jewelers. Teresa noted that she was going to get “Love, Mommy” engraved on the medallion as she did on a similar piece she gave her eldest daughter Gia when she graduated.

According to Tap Into Montville, Gabriella received an academic award from her high school. She also maintained a 4.2+ GPA and was the president of the Italian Honor Society, co-president of REACH program, and a mentor for Pathways for Exceptional Children. The teen also volunteered at several local organizations throughout her high school years.

Gabriella will be attending the University of Michigan in Fall 2023, her mom revealed on Instagram.

When one fan asked, “Will we be seeing Teresa and Louie at the Michigan football games?”’ The RHONJ OG replied, “Yess.”

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Graduated 8th Grade

The Giudices also celebrated another milestone in June 2023. On her Instagram page, Teresa shared a photo of her youngest daughter Audriana wearing a white dress and heels for her middle school graduation.

“So proud of my Audriana for Graduating 8th grade and going into high school. Make the best out of the next four years. 👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much!! 🤍” Teresa captioned the photo.

Many fans couldn’t believe how grown-up Audrina looked in her eighth-grade graduation photo. The 13-year-old wasn’t even born when the first season of RHONJ aired in 2009, but her christening was featured during the second season of the Bravo reality show.

Fans posted congratulatory comments to Teresa’s post. While many commented on how grown up Audriana is, others noted that the Giudice household had multiple graduations in the past month.

“So many graduations in the family 🥲👏,” one fan wrote. “I had three of them this year ❤️❤️,” Teresa replied.

”Three graduations this year!! Gia graduated college, Gabriella graduated HS, and Audriana graduated from middle school! Congrats 🎉,” another fan chimed in.

In May 2023, eldest daughter Gia Giudice graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice

