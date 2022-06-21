Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Gabriella Giudice Looks Like Nonno in new Photo

Teresa Giudice shared a new picture of her daughter Gabriella and fans can’t believe how much the teen looks like her late grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who is lovingly called “nonno” by his grandkids.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had previously shared a photo of her second oldest daughter on the night of her prom but deleted the photo shortly after posting it. However, on June 15, 2022, Teresa shared a new pic of Gabriella from prom night, adding the caption, “my beautiful Gabriella,” and adding a red heart emoji.

Gabriella is the most private of the Giudice kids. She rarely makes appearances on her parents’ social media accounts and she keeps her Instagram account private. Rather than being in the spotlight, Gabriella has always sort of kept to herself. She has been laser-focused on school and has really excelled academically.

“She does amazing at school. She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is,” Teresa told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2022.

Several people took to the comments section of Teresa’s new post to share their reactions to the photo of Gabriella.

Gabriella Had Her Hair & Makeup Done Professionally for the Prom

Gabriella was all dolled up for her special night out and had her hair and makeup done professionally ahead of the school dance. Celebrity makeup artist and Teresa’s longtime friend Priscilla DiStasio was the artist behind Gabriella’s prom look.

“A beauty just like her mama,” DiStasio captioned an Instagram video of Gabriella on June 2, 2022.

Gabriella wore an emerald green strapless gown that seemed to bring out her eyes.

Most fans thought the teen looked “stunning,” as she posed for the camera. The comments section on Teresa’s post quickly filled up with messages about who Gabriella looks like.

“She looks like your father!!!” one person commented.

“She really does,” another person agreed.

“Spitting image of Nonno,” someone else said.

“Stunning! I think she resembles your father,” a fourth comment read.

Several other people felt that Gabriella looks like her dad, Joe Giudice, and some others commented that she looks like Joe’s mother. The one thing that most people agreed on is that she looked gorgeous.

Some People Criticized the Teen for Wearing too Much Makeup

While prom is undoubtedly a very special night for most kids, some people thought that Gabriella’s makeup aged her and that it was simply too much. Other comments flowed in saying that Gabriella didn’t even look real, perhaps due to the use of a filter.

“Although Gabriella is probably Teresa’s most beautiful daughter Is everyone just pretended this photo isn’t airbrushed look like a brats doll,” one person wrote.

“I thought it was a mannequin, or a mask. Young ladies should embrace their natural fresh beauty,” someone else said.

“I didn’t know Teresa had a 30 year old daughter,” a third comment read.

“She is naturally pretty that mask of make-up ruins it. I am not against make-up, but it is too much,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

“Doesn’t look like her, would have never guessed,” added another person.

