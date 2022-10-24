One of Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Will Speak Up for the First Time on the Show

Teresa Giudice has been on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for 12 seasons and wrapped season 13 with the rest of the cast in July 2022. The reality star has shared just about every aspect of her life with the world, including drama with her family, her legal issues, and her divorce from Joe Giudice.

Over the years, fans have gotten to know Teresa’s four daughters as well, all of whom have been featured on the series in one way or another. As the girls have gotten older, their time spent in front of the camera has evolved. For example, Teresa’s oldest daughter Gia Giudice has actually increased her role on the show and has spent quite a bit of time filming alongside her mom in recent years. However, Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana Giudice is busy with other things and doesn’t really film much.

Teresa’s other two daughters have been in and out, especially Milania Giudice, who even kicked off a music career at one point. The one daughter that fans seem to see the very least of, however, is Gabriella. Teresa’s second oldest daughter tends to shy away from the cameras — but that’s about to change.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabriella Will Speak Up on Season 13

Play

RHONJ's Gia Giudice shares the 'hardest' thing about growing up in front of cameras Gia Giudice, the oldest daughter of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, stops by the "Growing Up Reality With Brooks Marks" set to chat with Brooks about what it's been like growing up in front of the cameras for over a decade. Subscribe above and follow us here to stay In The Know:… 2022-10-06T13:00:10Z

In an interview with Brooks Marks on “In the Know,” Gia talked a bit about her sister Gabriella and revealed that she will actually share her opinions in front of the camera.

“My sister Gabriella is very private, but this season … you’ll see! She finally spoke, because she was like, ‘Nobody ever sees me speak my opinion on this show, so for me to actually speak it now will speak volumes.’ Because she doesn’t usually speak on it,” Gia told Brooks.

“I was really proud of her for doing that,” Gia added. She didn’t give any further details about what might get Gabriella talking or what she may weigh in on, but Gabriella will be talking on camera, taking a stand on something for the first time ever.

Gabriella Is Preparing for College

Season 12 of RHONJ saw Teresa moving her kids into a new home with her then-fiance Louie Ruelas and one of his sons (his other son doesn’t live with him full time). The girls adjusted to a new home life, leaving the house they grew up in behind.

As the girls get older, they are starting to prepare for their next chapters — high school, college, and beyond.

Teresa has said that Gabriella, a senior in high school, is the daughter that is most focused on her academics. In an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish at the NBCU Upfronts in May 2022, Teresa gave a bit of an update on Gabriella and her plans for her future.

“At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she’s changed her mind. So, like, I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up,” Teresa said.

“She does amazing at school. She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is,” Teresa added.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Receives Harsh Feedback for Dominatrix Photos