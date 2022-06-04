Gabriella Giudice Is all Grown up & ‘Stunning’ in New Prom Photos

Gabriella Giudice attended her junior prom on June 2, 2022, and fans can’t get over how gorgeous she looked. The second oldest daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice went full glam with her makeup, debuted a darker hair color, and chose an emerald green dress for the dance.

Gabriella is the one Giudice child that most prefers to stay out of the spotlight. Over the years, she has been featured on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” far less than her three sisters, Gia, Milania, and Audriana.

Gabriella also makes very minimal appearances on her parents’ social media accounts. In fact, Teresa shared a photo of Gabriella at her prom but it was removed from her Instagram feed a few minutes later. Gabriella does have an Instagram account of her own, but it’s private.

Several People Called Gabriella’s Prom Look ‘Stunning’

Gabriella’s makeup featured a flawless foundation, pink eyeshadow, dramatic eyelashes, and perfectly manicured eyebrows. Her pout was outlined with a light brown lip liner and filled in with a nude-pink hue before being drenched in gloss.

The teen’s prom look was captured by her mom’s friend and longtime makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio, who shared a few shots of the high schooler on her own Instagram account.

“A beauty just like her mama,” DiStasio captioned a video of Gabriella.

Several messages came pouring in, filling up the comments section of the post.

“She is stunning @teresagiudice,” wrote rumored RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral.

“Wow. She literally looks like a supermodel!! Going dark was the best thing she ever did, beautiful girl. That dress too,” another Instagram user commented, adding a fire emoji.

“Stunning!!!! Leave it to Teresa to have all perfect kids just like her,” a third person added.

“THAT DRESS!!! this girl has THE BEST style out of all the girls!!! Nice pick!!!!” read someone else’s comment.

Gabriella Will Graduate High School in 2023 & Plans to Go to College

Gabriella has been laser-focused on her academics and has plans to attend college, though she may not be exactly sure what she wants to study when she gets there.

“At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she’s changed her mind. So, like, I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up,” Teresa told Bravo’s Daily Dish in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Gabriella’s older sister just wrapped her junior year at Rutgers University in New Jersey. In an interview with People magazine ahead of the school year, Teresa gave some tips on how to make the transition to college a little bit easier from a parent’s perspective.

“You’re always going to worry, but you have to tell them to always communicate with you because they’ll be living on their own,” Teresa told the outlet. “When kids go away to college, keep busy so you keep your mind off them not being there. I have three kids at home who are going in all different directions, so when Gia was away, I was busy with her sisters,” she explained.

Teresa also emphasized the importance of letting kids be independent, encourage them, and also, give them space.

