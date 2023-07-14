Real Housewives Stars React to Garcelle Beauvais’ Barbie Ad

Garcelle Beauvais was pretty in pink for an ad for Greta Gerwig’s buzzy “Barbie” movie.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star scored a coveted role in a Bravo ad for the upcoming fantasy film, and fans – and fellow Housewives – had a lot to say about it.

Several Real Housewives Stars Posted Comments About Garcelle Beauvais’ Ad

The “Barbie” movie will be released on July 21, 2023. Ahead of the premiere, a teaser for Bravo was shared on social media with Beauvais as the star. In the clip, Beauvais, 56, is seen getting ready to meet friends for a dinner date when she spies a pink Barbie brush and is immediately transported into a pink plastic closet filled with interchangeable outfits.

“I’m feeling shady,” she says as she tries on a variety of blinged-out sunglasses. Beauvais takes a pass on a Rollerblade Barbie ensemble because it might be “a little weird for sushi.” Next up is a Mars Explorer Barbie spacesuit and then a pink sequined Beverly Hills Barbie look, which turns out to be Beauvais’ cup of tea.

After she hops into her pink car, the video segues to a clip from the upcoming “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

“Life in plastic it’s fantastic! Barbie’s closet is beyond my wildest dreams! 👛💖👠 Don’t miss #BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21! Get tickets now!” Beauvais captioned the ad on her Instagram page.

Multiple Real Housewives stars reacted to the clip.

“I can’t wait to see this! You’re adorable!!!💗💗💗” wrote fellow RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“Cute!” added Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Omg- I’m dying!! 😆 This is so good! 👏🏽” added RHOBH newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

Stars from other Housewives franchises, including Chanel Ayan and Cynthia Bailey, also reacted to Beauvais’ glam Barbie spot.

“Amazing promo I’m jelly,” wrote “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kenya Moore.

Other fans noted that several RHOBH stars – most notably Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards – did not appear to comment on the post.

“Just know that all the other HWs are punching the air right now and mad that Garcelle got this commercial over all of them,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Imagine their jealousy realizing Garcelle got the Barbie contract #rhobh,” another tweeted.

“Oof I just know the other girlies are seething 💀 The crown was too heavy for Kyle there’s a new queen in town 👋🏼 I truly love how much Bravo is featuring Garcelle for promo this last year,” added another.

And another fan wrote of Beauvais: “Watch the commercial. She ate it up. None of them could have even come close.”

Dorit Kemsley Once Called Herself Beverly Beach Barbie

While Beauvais was the RHOBH star who got the gig, her co-star Dorit Kemsley has reveled in posing like Barbie. In the past, she posed in workout gear with her hair pulled up and dubbed herself “Beverly Beach Barbie.”

“Beverly Beach Barbie 👱🏻‍♀️ reporting for support duty at All In 😅 #allinbyteddi,” Kemsley captioned a photo in 2020.

That post came a year after she was described as looking like “a super classy Barbie doll” at BravoCon by fashion site Big Blonde Hair. Kemsley has also been described as looking like “a glam Barbie” by BravoTV.com.

