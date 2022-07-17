RHOC Alum on Garcelle Beauvais’ Claims About Erika Jayne: ‘Those Are Pretty Strong Words’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 10, Garcelle Beauvais confronted Erika Jayne for her behavior at her 55th birthday party. She also mentioned to Kyle Richards and Sheree Zampino that she believed the “Pretty Mess” singer should not be drinking alcohol while taking antidepressants. When Kyle shared that she felt Jayne was “letting her hair down,” the “Coming to America” star asked, “you don’t think that could lead to an alcoholism.”

“You don’t think that’s a problem?” inquired the mother of three.

Kyle disagreed with Beauvais and referenced her sister Kim Richards’ alcoholism during a confessional interview.

“I’ve learned from my past experiences and I do have some on this topic. I have learned from those kind of experiences and I know those kind of words can hurt people,” said Kyle.

While recording a July 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge and former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts on the matter.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Garcelle Beauvais

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she agreed with Kyle during her conversation with Beauvais in season 12, episode 10.

“I’m kind of with Kyle on this. To call somebody an alcoholic or have alcoholism, those are pretty strong words. So I would have been kind of the same, like has she been drinking for years? No. She’s going through a tough time. That’s how she’s dealing with it. Am I saying she’s right? No,” said the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star.

She went on to say that she believed Jayne should not be consuming alcohol while taking certain medications.

“To say like, oh, well, I’m taking meds and drinking – well first of all you’re not supposed to drink when you take meds. You’re not helping yourself out by any means,” stated the Vena CBD co-founder.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment of Beauvais.

“It’s hard to accuse somebody on a television show of being an alcoholic,” stated the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum.

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Mental Health in May 2022

While speaking to ExtraTV in May 2022, Jayne discussed her drinking habits during the production of “RHOBH” season 12.

“I had taken my mental health very seriously because I needed to be stable in order to handle things that were coming at me. And I did have a couple drinks with some antidepressants and you know, yeah, and it hits you really hard,” said the reality television star.

The Bravo personality also shared that she “did not care what came out of [her] mouth” while filming the series.

“I really did not care because I have been under so much pressure that I was like you know what? Forget it. And I just said whatever I wanted to say at the time,” stated Jayne.

The mother of one, who separated from her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, in 2020, also briefly spoke about her dating life.

“I’m single. Am I dating anyone? No. Am I open to have a good time? Yes. I have a lot of things I need to sort out but there’s nothing wrong with a good time,” stated the reality television personality.

The 51-year-old also shared that she was interested in dating an “intelligent man”

“I like anyone who is successful and ambitious in whatever they chose to do. They have passion for, that’s what they love. And you know, someone who is fit, and someone who is fun and a sense of humor – that counts,” said Jayne.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)