Garcelle Beauvais Talks Potential Lisa Vanderpump Return

Garcelle Beauvais might need to bring in some backup on next season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During a recent interview with Daily Mail Australia, Beauvais revealed that she would be open to having Lisa Vanderpump return to the cast next season “I know the fans would love to see Lisa,” Beauvais admitted to the outlet. “I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy.”

Beauvais also said that there’s another cast member she would be open to having join the crew-and that’s Kris Jenner! “I would never say never, but I can’t see Kris Jenner doing it,” Beauvais said. “But then again, I never thought Kathy Hilton would join.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star continued, “I could get along with Kris Jenner. Over the years I’ve seen her, she’s smart, she’s opinionated, and she’s been in the business forever.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Lisa Rinna Called out Beauvais for Sharing Her Thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump

After Beauvais told Daily Mail Australia that she would be open to welcoming Lisa Vanderpump back on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram page to shade the star. As recorded by @queensofbravo, Rinna posted a DM that a fan named Tara had sent her, which read:

“Also, I understand why Dorit said Garcelle is not authentic. Garcelle’s inauthenticity really shows when she wants LVP back, yet she’s trying to build a relationship with the cast, who in fact, have no relationship with LVP by choice.”

Over the top of the DM, Rinna wrote, “Interesting point Tara.”

Vanderpump Had a Difficult Time During Her Final Season on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During season nine of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Vanderpump left halfway through filming after she had a major falling out with the majority of the cast. The falling out was mostly thanks to “puppy gate,” after some cast members believed that Vanderpump was selling stories to the media about Dorit Kemsley and the dog that she had rehomed.

“I take full responsibility for not being strong enough to complete the series,” Vanderpump revealed during a January 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, citing her poor mental state at the time due to the passing of her brother and mother. “I was not in a space where I felt that I could go on my own mental health. I was crying every single day, it just wasn’t a healthy situation.”

Vanderpump also added during the interview, “I really don’t talk about ‘Housewives’ for the most part on the record. Since I left, I really haven’t been that vocal about it, but I had been accused of being so British and so step up a little, but not sharing my feelings. And there you have it. I was a f****** broken mess. And how was it dealt with by them? You saw it.”

