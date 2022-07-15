Garcelle Beauvais Reveals if Sons Will Continue Filming with Her

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 8, Erika Jayne attended Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. The “Pretty Mess” singer, who was intoxicated, attempted to romantically pursue Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, 31. She also asserted that the “Coming to America” star’s younger son, Jax Nilon, 14, should “get the f*** out of here” after he re-entered the party to take home flowers. In season 12, episode 10, Beauvais confronted Jayne about her comments.

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2022, Beauvais discussed the situation regarding Jayne and her sons. She asserted that she did not regret featuring Oliver, Jax, and her other child, Jaid Nilon, 14, on the Bravo series.

“One of the reasons I signed onto the show was because it’s not about the kids, it’s about the women and of course, if you are going to be in my home, you’re going to see my kids but I’m the type of mom if I’m going to celebrate my birthday, my kids are with me. That’s a no-brainer. And I’ve never had to have a situation that’s occurred so if I’m celebrating my birthday, my children are with me and I don’t think anything crazy is going to happen,” shared the reality television star.

She then revealed that she will continue filming scenes with her sons.

“They will film with me. I don’t know about anyone else. But they will film with me for sure,” said the Bravo star.

She also noted that fans have shared their support of Jax on social media.

“I totally understand why people were surrounding Jax with a lot of love and support, he also kind of got it and it’s unfortunate it had to happen but he’s good, he’s good. We’re keeping a lot of the stuff away but he knows what’s going on. He’s gotten a lot of DMs, you know, people saying ‘Justice for Jax,’” stated Beauvais.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Garcelle Beauvais

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne discussed her issues with Beauvais. She referenced that her co-star unfollowed her on social media and shared an “RHOBH” season 12 scene that featured Jayne as advertisement for her memoir “Love Me As I Am” on Instagram in April 2022. The “Pretty Mess” singer stated that she uploaded a clip that showed the book placed inside a trash can on her Instagram Stories in retaliation.

“She unfollowed me and then she put up the post about, ‘you know how else you can make yourself look bad?’ And so she swung twice and there we go,” said Jayne.

During the interview, the 51-year-old also asserted that she does not have substance abuse issues.

“I definitely mixed medication with alcohol and I’ve been very upfront and honest about that. I also wanted to have a good time and sort of numb, you know, that feeling of pressure and that judgmental heavy stuff that was coming down,” said Jayne “A problem? No, certainly not. But let’s be honest, some of these ladies — their company’s rather boring, so you do need to spice it up a bit and that’s exactly what I did. And I think that they should be grateful that I came in here — personality plus.”

Sutton Stracke Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne’s Instagram Story

In a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, “RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke shared her thoughts about Jayne’s Instagram Story featuring Beauvais’ memoir.

“I think that shows a lot of who she is. Who does that, who throw someone’s work in the trash can. I thought it was completely disrespectful and not necessary,” stated the Georgia native.

