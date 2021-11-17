‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Reveals She Almost Quit the Show This Season

Kathy Hilton might not be able to mistake Garcelle Beauvais for Kyle Richards anymore.

During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais revealed that she almost quit the show ahead of filming for the upcoming season.

“I really thought about it,” Beauvais admitted to Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 10, 2021. “Sutton really twisted my arm. I like doing it, it’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family, I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll go, we’ll keep going.”

However, during the interview, Beauvais did reveal that she is starting to feel like she is a part of the group after three seasons. “It’s a dance for me,” Beauvais said. “I’m not gonna come at you unless you come at me, so if you do, get ready, because I’m not playing anymore. No more Ms. Nice Guy!

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

Beauvais Said That Being on ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Isn’t a ‘Career Thing’ for Her

Although Beauvais will be back for season 12, it’s unclear just how many more seasons she’ll be a part of. During a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, “The Real” talk show host compared the two gigs, explaining that “Housewives” wasn’t a “career thing” for her.

“It’s a hard show to do,” Beauvais told the outlet about the reality show. “Somebody asked me about [my talk show] ‘The Real’ and I said, ‘With The Real, I can totally be myself and have my guard down.’ With ‘The Housewives’, it’s different because it’s not that type of show. So it was definitely a decision. I mean, I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it, but I’m here now. … It’s not a career thing for me.”

Beauvais first joined the show in 2019, during season 10.

One Cast Member Is Hoping For a ‘Lighter’ Storyline Next Season

As the ladies begin filming for season 12, there is one cast member who is hoping for a “lighter” season, and that’s Erika Girardi. This past season focused heavily on Girardi’s legal issues and divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband is being accused in a number of lawsuits of embezzling money from his clients.

“The ladies began filming last Tuesday,” a source told HollywoodLife on October 27, 2021. “They are picking up right where they left off with the Erika storyline but she also will be trying to have a lighter and fun season as much as she possibly can.”

The source also added, “Producers didn’t want to miss anything with Erika. All of the ladies are returning including Kathy as a friend. She really enjoyed her experience more than she thought she would and she will never be full-time. She’s really glad she did the show. As of now, nobody new has been introduced to the group and it’s looking like it’ll be the same cast.”

