Kathy Hilton Responds to Rumors About a RHOBH Exit

Next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” might not be looking so hunky-dory, after all.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, star Kathy Hilton responded to recent rumors surrounding her return to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Earlier this month, a report came out from TMZ alleging that Hilton was holding out on filming until she received more money from the network.

“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” Hilton revealed to the outlet ahead of her daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding. “I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding.”

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Hilton joined the show as a “friend of,” quickly becoming a fan favorite due to her funny one-liners. Her sister, Kyle Richards, has been a cast member since its first season.

Hilton Would Never Want to Be a Full-Time ‘Real Housewives’ Star

Although Hilton might be returning for another season as a “friend of,” she revealed to E! News in June 2021 that she would never want to be on the show full-time, like sister Richards.

“So I’ve always said “never say never” because if you have asked me a year and a half, two years ago, would I ever be on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ I would have looked at you like you’re nuts,” Hilton told the outlet at the time. “And I did do it, it was organic. I was helping my niece look for a prom dress, I happen to have a dress line. There were certain things I had to be in, going for graduation…So the answer to that is no, that I will never do. That I can say, “No I will not.”

During the interview, Hilton also admitted that her appearance on the show has brought her and her sister closer.

“I think that it’s made the bond stronger and I was really looking forward to spending that time with her,” Hilton revealed. “And then we both get on each other’s nerves. You’ll see. I think that happens with siblings and especially when you’re in close quarters and spending a lot of time, but I’d rather that than have not being able to see her, not having a relationship at all.”

Hilton Was ‘Flattered’ by the Positive Feedback She Received From Fans

Although her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” could be coming to a close, Hilton admitted that she was “flattered” by all the love she received from fans during season 11.

“I am really flattered and very happy,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “Any time anybody’s ever seen me on TV, there is this very serious side … and so, [with Housewives], I’m comfortable, because I go back with Lisa Rinna for 25 years. I know Dorit [Kemsley] and socially we’ve been together many times, so I’m very comfortable with her. Garcelle [Beauvais], we’ve been out socially. Kyle [Richards] is my sister. I was just very comfortable…”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

READ NEXT: INTERVIEW: Amy Phillips & Stuart O’Keeffe Dish on Their New ‘Real Housewives’ Parody Cookbook