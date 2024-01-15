Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Reacts to Rumors He’s Romantically Involved With Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, reacted to rumors that he and his mother’s castmate, Erika Jayne, have been going on dates. As fans are aware, Jayne expressed romantic interest in Saunders during RHOBH season 12, episode 9.

According to Reality Blurb, Saunders took to the comments section of an Instagram post uploaded by the account, Bravobravobravobri, that reported on rumors he and Jayne “are currently dating.”

“This is NOT True,” commented Saunders.

Reality Blurb also reported that Saunders uploaded an Instagram Story on January 11 to give an update on his relationship status. The father of one, who is separated from his estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, stated that he does “have a girlfriend,” who “is NOT on ANY reality show.”

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet! #Period,” continued Saunders.

Garcelle Beauvais Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Erika Jayne

Beauvais and Jayne were at odds throughout RHOBH season 12. For instance, Beauvais was unhappy after an inebriated Jayne told her then-15-year-old son, Jax, to “get the f*** out of here” after he retrieved flowers at the end of his mother’s birthday party.

Beauvais and Jayne gave an update on their friendship in a November 2023 E! News interview. According to Beauvais, she and the “Pretty Mess” singer are “in a much better place.” She also explained that she told Jayne that they “don’t have to be friends” in season 12 because she does not “want anyone to be forced to be best friends.”

“Sometimes as friends, you may fall out, you may come back. And I think we’re in a good place,” said Beauvais.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star also stated that she and Jayne have quite a bit in common.

“I think we have a lot in common. Both single moms, when she started out. And tough in the industry, making it work, and here we are,” stated the mother of three.

Erika Jayne Shared Similar Comments About Her RHOBH Castmate

During the E! News interview, Jayne stated that she agreed with Beauvais about the current state of their relationship. She also said she appreciated when Beauvais requested to try to mend their friendship at BravoCon 2022.

“We are in a good place. But more importantly Garcelle said something to me backstage at BravoCon [2022] when we were ready to go on the RHOBH panel, she looked at me and said, ‘I want to go work on our relationship.’ And I said ‘I would like to too.’ And she goes, ‘We started out as friends.’ I think we definitely made strides in that direction,” said Jayne.

Jayne made similar comments regarding her feelings about Beauvais in an October 2023 interview with Pride Today. She stated that she agreed with Beauvais when she suggested they should take steps to have a better relationship.

“I remember Garcelle saying to me last year at BravoCon, ‘I want to work on my friendship with you.’ ‘Cause we started out as friends.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, sure,’” said Jayne.

Jayne also stated that she did not stand by how she acted toward Jax in season 12.

“I, obviously, did the wrong thing with Jax, and I have apologized and I owned that 100 percent. And I hope going forward that she and I can have fun. And when Garcelle loosens up, she’s a good time,” said Jayne.