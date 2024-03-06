Gia Giudice Organizes Emotional Family Reunion After Years Apart

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Gia Giudice has always worked hard to keep her family close. Now, in a March 5 TikTok video, Gia brought two members of her family together who hadn’t seen each other in years.

“My dad and his brother haven’t seen each other in 2 1/2 years🥹 they finally reunited today ❤️,” Gia captioned the video of her father, Joe Giudice, being surprised by his brother Pete Giudice in the Bahamas, where Joe is currently living.

The TikTok video featured shots of Pete getting out of a car and arriving where the rest of the Giudices were staying. Then, in the next shot, Joe walks into the room towards Gia, who filmed on her phone while Pete snuck up and hugged him from behind.

See the brothers’ reunion below.

Joe Giudice Saw His Brother in Italy

@giagiudicexx my dad and his brother haven't seen each other in 2 1/2 years🥹 they finally reunited today❤️

When Pete first surprised his brother, Joe couldn’t see who was hugging him and shouted out, “What the f***?” before realizing what was happening and embracing his brother.

Joe shared a photo of himself and Pete to his Instagram story on March 5 to mark the occasion. The photo showed Joe and Pete cheers-ing glasses of wine together over the lunch table, and included the caption, “Glad my brother surprised me with [his daughter] Juliana.”

RHONJ fans were elated at the reunion and took to Gia’s TikTok comment section to share the love.

“THIS IS WHAT BRAVO NEEDS TO FILM!!!!!! I love this so much for Juicy 🥹 🥹 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“The twins are together again ❤️ I love this family,” another fan commented.

“This makes my heart so happy! Just love your family!! God bless you all! Much love!” a third user added.

More fans weighed in the comment section after the Instagram account AllAboutTRH re-shared Gia’s TikTok video. “Brotherly love is a beautiful thing. Sad he can’t come to the states. Especially given the borders appear open,” one fan commented, referencing Joe’s 2019 deportation to Italy after serving time in prison for federal fraud charges.

Pete’s wife Sheila shared an October 2019 Instagram post showing Joe and Pete’s first reunion since Joe arrived back in Italy, captioning her post, “A day we’ve all been patiently waiting for. Pete and Joe reunited at last. Smiles bigger and brighter than the sky. Our hearts are so full ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

Where Does Teresa Giudice Stand With Her Brother-in-Law Pete?

Despite her split from Joe in 2020, Gia’s mother and OG RHONJ star Teresa Giudice confirmed that she remained close with his brother Pete in a July 2023 episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast.

“With Pete… he’s like my best friend. I grew up with him. It’s like we picked up right where we left off, which is awesome. Same thing with his wife, Sheila. The first time I saw them was at Gia’s college graduation, and you know, that was the first time I saw them in a long time. And it was fine. And then I saw them again at Gabriella’s high school graduation, and that was great. And then it got even easier,” Teresa shared.

