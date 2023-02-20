Gia Giudice Slams Joe Gorga For Posting Video With Her Dad in the Bahamas

Gia Giudice called out Joe Gorga on social media. The eldest daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice slammed her estranged uncle after he posted a video of him running into her father, Joe Giudice, at a bar in the Bahamas.

In a short clip posted to his social media page, Gorga was seen hugging his former brother-in-law before holding his face and smiling at him.

“Both walked into the same bar at the same time,” Gorga captioned the clip. “A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it.”

It didn’t take long for the Giudice patriarch’s eldest daughter to react to the post.

“This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction,” Gia, 22, wrote to her uncle. ”Meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. you are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post.”

Joe Giudice has been living in the Bahamas for several years amid his deportation from the U.S. following his prison sentence for fraud according to Page Six. Gorga has been in the Bahamas for a getaway with a large group of friends, as seen on his Instagram page.

Joe Gorga Told Gia Giudice to Get the ‘Hate’ Out of Her Heart

While Gia was not a fan of the video, other RHONJ stars, including Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs, posted positive comments and heart emoji.

Gorga’s 17-year-old daughter, Antonia, also commented, “So sweet,” which caused other fans to take aim at Gia. “When big cuz needs to take a lesson from younger cuz perfect response,” one fan wrote.

Another told Gia that she’s “just like” her mother. “If your dad didn’t want to speak to him I’m sure he would have walked away lol… but you are just a brat and and have too much hate ..so get the hell over yourself gia …who the hell cares what they said about each other none of your business girl,” one commenter wrote.

Gorga also replied to his niece’s angry comment about the reunion. ‘We both said horrible things about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history. Get the hate out of your heart,” Gorga wrote to Gia, per The Daily Mail.

Joe Gorga Previously Got Into an Argument With Gia Giudice About Her Father

RHONJ fans saw drama between Gorga and his niece play out during the 12th season of the Bravo reality show. At one point, Gorga accused his estranged brother-in-law of putting his mother in an early grave with all of the stress he caused within the family. Antonia Gorga died in 2017 at age 66 per People. During the argument with Gia, Gorga said her father did things to “hurt” their family. Gia later told her uncle that his bashing of her father was “too much.”

Giudice addressed Gorga’s comments in a statement to Celebuzz in March 2021.

“What put me over the edge was Joe Gorga stating/alluding that I contributed to killing his (and Teresa’s) Mom. Those words hurt,” Giudice said. “I know I didn’t do it, but I cared for her a lot and it bothered me that they aired it. I don’t want people to think I’m a killer, I made mistakes but not that.”

Gorga previously maintained that he hardly ever talked about his ex-brother-in-law.

“I never really speak about Joe Giudice, ever, you know?” he said during a 2022 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” per E! News. “And there’s a ton of articles about me with him, about my wife and I, and I wonder if they ever yell at him for anything. If you go out and look, there are 11 articles, I’ve never said anything.”

Gorga also claimed that his sister had told him all of the things her ex had said to her and that he exploded when thinking about it. “That’s my sister I’m trying to protect her,” he added.

