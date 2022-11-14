RHOBH Star’s Daughter Quits Twitter: ‘Cesspool of Hate’

Social media hasn’t been the safest space for the spawn of the stars from “The Real Housewives” franchise lately, and now one of them is dropping off one of the biggest platforms for good.

On the heels of Elon Musk’s controversial buyout of Twitter, several stars are signing off of the platform, per NBC News, and that includes a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s kid.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Famous ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Daughter Announced She Quit Twitter

Yolanda Hadid was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for four seasons, from 2012 to 2016. At the time, her teen daughter, Gigi, was an up-and-coming model. Since then, Gigi Hadid has become a supermodel with a huge social media following. Her Instagram account alone boasts 76.2 million followers as of this writing. But in November 2022, Hadid announced that she was quitting Twitter.

“For a long time, but especially with [Twitter’s] new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote on her Instagram story after Musk’s acquisition, per Us Weekly. “I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Hadid’s former account now comes up as nonexistent.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has quit social media, although this time appears to be more permanent than in the past. In December 2016, she told Elle she was taking a break from social media.

“I’m taking a month off, actually, during New Year’s,” she said at the time. “I’m not deleting my account, I’m just taking the apps off my phone. It’s empowering, not just for people in the spotlight, for everyone. …I’m going to take a break when I feel like it, and when I come back and share it with you, if you want to be supportive and still follow me, that’s great. But, if you’re going to be upset that I need to be human for a month, then maybe I don’t want your follow anyway.”

Several Real Housewives Star’s Kids Have Been Bullied on Social Media in Recent Months

Earlier this year, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, was attacked on social media. According to TooFab, after his account was spammed, the teen begged trolls to leave him alone. Beauvais also posted to Instagram to ask viewers to “leave our kids alone.”

Beauvais received support from co-star, Lisa Rinna, who took to her Instagram story to denounce the hate she has seen aimed at the cast’s kids.

“Leave the kids alone!” Rinna wrote. “What I was just sent about [Garcelle Beauvais’] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to Portia [Kyle Richards’ daughter] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you’ve said and done to my own kids is disgusting. The threats to [Erika Jayne] son! ?!! And I’m sure all the other beautiful children. They didn’t sign up for this. …The kids- all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

According to Us Weekly, during the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Beauvais admitted that she suspected Diana Jenkins, one of the cast members she was feuding with, could have been behind purchasing the bots that targeted her son with racist and bullying comments. “I do have an investigation going,” she added.

In November 2022, Jenkins revealed that she had launched her own investigation and had identified the account behind the cyberbullying. According to Page Six, Jenkins’ legal investigation pinpointed a Northern California resident’s IP address with the handle @queenofthetea. But Beauvais revealed she was still waiting on her own results.

“We don’t know if they found anything,” the RHOBH star told Extra. “I’m doing my own investigation.”

