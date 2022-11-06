Valerie Bertinelli Uses Elon Musk Name on Twitter

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is using the name “Elon Musk” to push Democrats on her verified Twitter page.

That sent Bertinelli’s name trending on Twitter, which is still grappling with Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Bertinelli tweets at @Wolfiesmom on Twitter. On November 6, 2022, her page had a blue check mark, but it bore the name “Elon Musk.”

Bertinelli tweeted, “The blue checkmark simply meant your identity was verified. Scammers would have a harder time impersonating you. That no longer applies. Good luck out there!”

Bertinelli, Using the Name Elon Musk, Has Pushed Democrats in Races Around the Country

Among the Democrats Bertinelli is pushing using the name Elon Musk: Beto O’Rourke for governor of Texas, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s Senate seat.

On some of the tweets, she uses the hashtag #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica.

Bertinelli’s actions sent her name trending on Twitter as people weighed in. Musk has famously announced that he will charge $8 for verification, known as the “blue check mark.”

“Trash me all day, but it’ll cost $8,” he tweeted on November 4.

Musk’s real Twitter page is @elonmusk, and he has more than 114 million followers.

Some People Praised Valerie Bertinelli on Twitter But Others Called Her a ‘Jerk’ & Accused Her of Committing Fraud

Valerie Bertinelli has changed her Twitter name to “Elon Musk” and she’s using it to retweet Democratic candidates. This is the greatest thing that has ever happened 😁 pic.twitter.com/hlTVZCPz8u — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 5, 2022

Some people and sites praised Bertinelli on Twitter. “Valerie Bertinelli has changed her Twitter name to ‘Elon Musk’ and she’s using it to retweet Democratic candidates. This is the greatest thing that has ever happened 😁” wrote the Palmer Report.

A man wrote, “Guys, Valerie Bertinelli changed her verified name to elon musk and she’s using it to retweet Dem candidates, and it shows up in feeds like this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Some people help rebuild my faith in humanity.”

Guys, Valerie Bertinelli changed her verified name to elon musk and she's using it to retweet Dem candidates, and it shows up in feeds like this.

🤣🤣🤣🤣

Some people help rebuild my faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/6ne9yUVM65 — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) November 6, 2022

Not everyone was pleased. “Valerie Bertinelli is a jerk. And so are the people who think this crap is being sent by @elonmusk,” a woman wrote.

Valerie Bertinelli is a jerk. And so are the people who think this crap is being sent by @elonmusk. https://t.co/ozggd8uH0W — Barbara Burton (@UBRox1) November 6, 2022

A man demanded that Twitter remove Bertinelli’s account, writing, “Please delete Valerie Bertinelli’s account, she is committing fraud by pretending to be you! She’s retweeting with your name extremely liberal candidates and other such nonsense. Remove her!!”

Wrote another, “Valerie Bertinelli is impersonating @elonmusk and tweeting out endorsements for the Democratic Party. Why do these people have to cheat & lie to win? What is especially sad, is if you’re one to fall for it & change your vote because you would follow Elon’s recommendation.”

Isn't Valerie Bertinelli ***BEAUTIFUL***? 😍

A woman with a sense of humor and civic duty, and my biggest childhood crush. 🥰

Wolfiesmom is wonderful. 💙Vote BLUE💙 https://t.co/lSbLqbgzit — Stefania Antifa Bijoux 🏳️‍🌈 (@StephanieASmit2) November 6, 2022

“Valerie Bertinelli—My opinion of you just nose-dived. This is as childish as you’ve accused Trump of being,” wrote another.

Reaction tended to break down along political lines, it appears.

“Who knew Valerie Bertinelli was going to make my day? 😆” wrote another.

“I never thought I’d be saying Valerie Bertinelli is a rock star, but here we are… She used Elon Musk’s new verification check rules against him by retweeting progressive tweets using his name. If he does anything about it, he admits the flaw and further exposes his hypocrisy,” a man wrote.

