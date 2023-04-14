Real Housewife Criticized for Controversial Podcast Comments

Gizelle Bryant has found herself in hot water with fans over a comment she made on her podcast, “Reasonably Shady,” in its April 10 episode.

Bryant and her co-host, fellow “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon, were discussing the high price of Drake concert tickets. Bryant wondered why people were paying $2,000 for a floor seat and Dixon asked, “We are not paying that, and do you know who’s paying for that?”

“The Rubensteins,” Bryant replied, a last name that is primarily Jewish. “They are paying for their little child and their friends to go sit on the floor and see Drake,” she added as Dixon laughed and said, “Right.”

The clip began circulating on social media and Bryant was called out for the remark, with fans telling her that it was anti-Semitic. Bryant has not addressed the backlash and did not respond to Heavy’s request for a comment but the podcast episode has since been edited to remove that portion of their conversation.

The Clip Was Shared on Social Media & Fans Were Quick to Slam Gizelle Bryant for the Comment

The unedited portion of the clip was soon shared on Instagram by Sarah Galli, a writer and podcast host, who captioned it, “Connecting Jews with wealth may seem like a compliment to some, but it’s actually connected to an ugly and ignorant history of identifying Jews with money – and a positioning of Jews as greedy and amoral, and the scapegoat for financial instability – that began in the Middle Ages.”

“This is not kosher @gizellebryant and Robyn – please do better,” she concluded. Many people took to the comments to agree with Galli, with one person writing, “This is so offensive.” Someone else commented, “NO. Full on stop. 🛑@gizellebryant @reasonablyshady DO BETTER! I really love you and your family ‘from afar’ and I would never speak in such tropes about your community. So, do not ever speak in such tropes and stereotypical joking ways about mine. Disappointing.”

One person wrote, “Um, wow. Repeating tropes like this is the most insidious way of spreading antisemitism. Bye, girls.” Someone commented, “Last week the f-slur, this week antisemitism. What will it be next week?”

In fact, Bryant came under fire after she used a gay slur in the April 3 episode of the podcast. She was discussing the Jussie Smollet hate crime hoax when she used the slur and many fans weren’t too happy about it and criticized the RHOP star on social media.

Gizelle Bryant Is on Season 3 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ But Fans Have Had Mixed Reactions to Her Behavior

Bryant is currently appearing on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed in Thailand last summer. Bryant has been a divisive figure on the show and has been at the center of drama during the season, especially around a missing bottle of Clase Azul tequila.

People have especially come down hard on Bryant after lead concierge Pepsi, who quickly became a fan favorite, was reduced to tears over the chaos that followed her search for the missing tequila bottle. “I will never forgive Gizelle for being responsible for breaking Pepsi,” someone wrote on Twitter. “Of course Gizelle feels like she shouldn’t have to apologize to Pepsi – she’s so classless,” someone else wrote.

