Gretchen Rossi Addresses Whether She’ll Return to RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Gretchen Rossi exited the Bravo franchise following the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2013. Rossi will appear in the upcoming fourth season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During an appearance on the July 11 episode of her RHUGT season 4 co-star, Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Rossi addressed whether she would consider returning to RHOC. She said that she believes “you can never say never” about potential opportunities. The mother of one explained she does not want to appear foolish if she does agree to appear on RHOC again. She clarified, however, that she would need to be offered a large amount of money to be an RHOC star again.

“I really just really feel like — it would really just have to be really stupid money that made it feel worth it to me,” said Rossi.

She also stated that she would be more willing to join the RHOC cast if she had genuine friendships with the show’s stars. Rossi then stated some of her past castmates previously spread lies about her.

“I would have to have someone who I felt like was truly my friend and have my back because the thing is that these girls literally make up lies about me. They just make up lies. And it’s, like, it’s like hard to defend yourself when all three of them or four of them or the whole cast has gotten together and has been like, ‘We’re going to make Gretchen look a certain way,’” said Rossi.

The 44-year-old also asserted that she is “not desperate to be on TV.”

“There has to be some sort of drama and some sort of stuff, but, like, not life altering, you know, ruining, you know, your life, your husband, your work, your reputation,” said Rossi.

Gretchen Rossi Stated She Would Not Want to Film With Tamra Judge Again in 2021

Rossi stated that she took issue with her former RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge, who rejoined the show for season 17 after a two-year absence, in a July 2021 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She suggested she would not return to the Bravo series if Judge was on the cast. She stated that the Vena CBD co-founder told “a lot of lies” about her and her fiance, Slade Smiley, the father of her four-year-old daughter, Skylar.

“I’ve made it pretty clear that the one person that I wouldn’t really enjoy being around anymore is Tamra, I mean I think everyone knows that about me and her relationship,” said Rossi. “I just know for me, personally, she was just too much of a pot stirrer and she just made up lies and manipulated things and I just don’t like that.”

Judge mentioned Rossi in a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave shared a question from a commenter that read, “What would you do if you showed up to filming [season 17] and Gretchen is there?”

“Walk away. I have no interest in that girl,” replied the RHOC star.

Tamra Judge & Shannon Beador Discussed Filming RHOC Season 17 Together After Their Feud

Judge and her castmate, Shannon Beador, appeared together during an April 2023 Instagram Live, hosted by Bravo Social’s Donald Adler. During the interview, Beador and Judge discussed reconciling their friendship after a nearly three-year estrangement during the production of RHOC season 17. Beador stated that mending her relationship with Judge “was downright nasty.” Judge explained that they had heated interactions while filming the first part of RHOC season 17 together because “it was two years of build-up.”

“We fixed it, we moved on, it didn’t take us but like one hour to be like right back to where we were,” said Judge.

New episodes of RHOC air Wednesdays on Bravo.