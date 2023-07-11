RHOBH Alum Details Plastic Surgery She’s Planning to Get

Brandi Glanville revealed to her followers on Twitter the surgeries she was planning on getting as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum responded to critics who accused her of having already done work to change her appearance.

“Ive NEVER had surgery on my face Im so sick of all the mean comments. Im 50!Ive aged &now these comments are pissing off my kids cuz they know the truth Ive never been in bandages,” she began on Twitter on July 4. Glanville then wrote that she was planning on getting a “lower face & neck lift like @TeddiMellencamp at some point soon.”

Glanville added that she thought her fellow RHOBH alum looked “amazing” after the procedure. She also revealed in her tweets that she wanted to do her upper eyelids as well but she wasn’t sure when she’d do it because she didn’t have enough time for it at the moment.

Teddi Mellencamp Revealed in 2021 That She’d Gotten a Neck Lift & Wanted to Be Transparent About It

Mellencamp was honest about her plastic surgery work in May 2022 when she said she’d gotten a neck lift. The “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast host revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was always bothered by the loose skin on her neck and wanted to go under the knife to rectify it.

“I have always been comfortable with my neck in the front,” she wrote, according to Bravo TV. “It’s the side profile that has always made me feel insecure.”

Mellencamp later revealed that she wanted to be open and honest about her surgery. “I think we live in a world of filters,” she explained in an interview with ExtraTV. “Everyone’s thinking this person — ‘All of the sudden it disappeared because I drank a bunch of water,’ I didn’t want to be that person.”

She said she worked hard over the years to become healthy but that it was an “insecurity” that she couldn’t change on her own. “To each it’s own,” she shared. “If you don’t want to get rid of it, don’t get rid of it.”

Brandi Glanville Previously Spoke About the Work She’d Gotten Done & That She Only Got Fillers & Botox for Her Face

Glanville has denied getting plastic surgery in the past and insisted that all she’s gotten was a nose job after breaking her nose in 2009 as well as breast implants. She also said in a Life&Style interview that her appearance may have changed due to getting Botox and fillers.

In 2021, Glanville said in a message on Twitter that she got 2nd degree burns all over her face after an accident with a psoriasis light. She said she’d gotten a lot of criticism for her changed appearance on Australia’s “The Morning Show” and wanted to explain what had happened.

“I’m OK, but you know it happened in December,” she wrote in March 2021. “I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry.”

