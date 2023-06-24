‘Real Housewives’ Star Seen on Stretcher Following Apparent Medical Emergency: PHOTOS

On June 24, 2023, photos of “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira on a stretcher surfaced on social media.

The pictures were taken during the cast trip to Mexico City and were shared on the Queens of Bravo Instagram account. One day earlier, several cast members were photographed in La Condesa, a neighborhood in Mexico City.

“The boots are on the ground tonight in Mexico City with the #RHOM 👀 Sending Guerdy lots of [love],” read the post’s caption.

Additional details about what may have happened to Abraira are unknown. Heavy has reached out to Abraira for an update.

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Fans Reacted to the Photos on Social Media

In the photos supplied on Instagram, Abraira was seen covering her face while EMTs rolled the stretcher toward the ambulance. She was wearing a blue dress and heels and had her hair done, signifying that she was out with the cast, perhaps for dinner, when something happened.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to share their prayers and well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

“This breaks my heart, and I hate to see Guerdy in pain, but I love to see Dr. Nicole staying by her side like a true friend. Also would it be a true RHOM without 911 having to be called and/or someone receiving medical attention,” one person wrote.

“Guerdy was diagnosed with breast cancer and just had surgery to get the tumor taken out. I suspect she’s exhausted and dehydrated and possible pushing herself too fast. I hope she’s ok,” someone else speculated.

“I really hope that she’s alright and recovers quickly and that her health improves,” a third Instagram user added.

“We love you @guerdydesign !! Please know we are praying for your healing and recovery,” a fourth comment read.

Guerdy Abraira Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer in March

In May 2023, Abraira revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“In March, I found out some news about my health. I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer,” she shared in a candid Instagram post.

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed. Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures,” she continued, going on to encourage people to get their regular “health checks.”

On June 1, 2023, Abraira revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove the breast tumor.

“Today was surgery and you know we came out on top it looks like. So we’ll see what happens and we’ll keep you posted as I get more developments with the results of the pathology stuff,” she said in a video message to her fans.

Although Abraira has been active on social media since, she has not given another health update since the beginning of June 2023.

