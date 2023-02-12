‘Real Housewives’ Star Spills on ‘Shady’ Encounter With Kenya Moore

BravoCon 2022 was a huge success for the network and fans of its many franchises but it also caused some awkward and shady moments between some of the Bravolebrities who ran into each other.

One of those moments came between “Real Housewives of Miami” cast member Guerdy Abraira and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore, which Abraira described on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I had one [encounter] that really kind of, like, broke my soul in a way because I … fix crowns,” Abraira told the podcast hosts about running into the RHOA star.

“And maybe it wasn’t shady on purpose because [we were] so all over the place,” she allowed but said that’s how it came across.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Guerdy Abraira Said She Was Excited to See Kenya Moore But the RHOA Star’s Response Was ‘Disappointing’

Abraira, who is in her sophomore season of RHOM, said she loved Moore and was really excited to see her. She said she told the RHOA star, “Oh my God, Kenya, hi!”

However, Moore’s response was a bit colder as Abraira said, “And she goes, ‘Oh, hi,'” mimicking an unenthusiastic tone of voice. Abraira said she introduced herself and Moore replied, “Which show are you on again?” She said it wasn’t asked in an excited or interested tone.

The RHOM star told Page Six, “I was like, ‘OK, OK, ma’am. Moving right along. OK, queen.’” Abraira gave Moore the benefit of the doubt and said her icy reaction might have just been due to bad timing, but shared, “the way she said it, it was kind of like, ‘Hey, be nice. Be nice, you know?’”

The RHOM star said she hasn’t changed her opinion of Moore and she still loves the show and thinks its longtime star is a “queen.” Abraira concluded, “She’s amazing. So it was a little disappointing that was the response… [But] all good in my hood, trust me. Listen, honey, onward always.”

Kenya Moore Had a Few Conflicts With Other Housewives at BravoCon 2022, Namely Brandi Glanville and Vicki Gunvalson

It’s safe to say that Moore got into it with some other Housewives at BravoCon 2022, namely Vicki Gunvalson and Brandi Glanville. While appearing at Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Legends Ball at the event, Moore called out Gunvalson and said the first time she met her, the former RHOC star told her that none of the Housewives would exist without her.

The OG of the OC said it was the truth, prompting Moore to tell her that the Housewives are like a sisterhood. “No one of us is more important than the other, OK?” she said. “We’re on the same platform, so Vicki, check yourself before you wreck yourself.”

Moore also feuded with Brandi Glanville as the two traded insults in another segment at a BravoCon WWHL and refused to squash their existing beef that’s been going on since they both appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’