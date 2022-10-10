RHOC Star Comments on Heather & Terry Dubrow’s Disneyland Photos: ‘It’s All B.S.’

In September 2022, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow addressed cheating rumors about her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, on social media. On September 29, 2022, the Instagram account bravohousewives alleged that “according to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating.” The mother of four took to the post’s comments section and wrote, “This is not true, on any level.”

Despite her assertion that the cheating rumors are false, Heather Dubrow’s former RHOC co-star, Kelly Dodd, stated that she “think[s] it’s true” on a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show.”

“I know it’s true, allegedly,” said the former Bravo star.

According to Page Six, the Dubrows were photographed embracing during an October 2022 Disneyland trip after the cheating rumors had emerged. Dodd shared her thoughts about the paparazzi pictures of the Dubrows at Disneyland in an October 2022 “Rick and Kelly Show” episode.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About the Dubrows on Her Podcast

While recording the October 2022 “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd asserted she believed the Dubrows’ public relations team was behind the Disneyland photos.

“That’s calling their PR people so they can post pictures, so they can post it and act like everything’s happy, that’s what that is, first and foremost. That’s trying to get in front of it and look like we’re a happy couple, it’s all B.S. okay. That’s just first and foremost, just laying out the truth,” said Dodd.

The former Bravo star also claimed a journalist at the Daily Mail alleged that Terry Dubrow was having an affair “probably seven years ago.”

“I have a friend who works at the Daily Mail, I’m not going to say his name. He calls me and says ‘hey do you know anyone who works over at Terry’s office?’ And I said ‘yeah, I do actually,’” claimed Dodd. “And he was like ‘allegedly he is having an affair with one of his office managers or someone who works for him.’ And I’m like ‘oh okay, I don’t know.’ And he was like ‘well can you find out more because it’s like out there right.’ And I find out from a source, I can’t say who that he paid her off allegedly — the person, and had her sign an NDA.”

She noted that she was unsure if the story was true.

“I just know from my friend that told me that that happened. Do I know if it’s true? No, it could be total B.S., but you know what, when there’s smoke there’s fire,” said the 47-year-old.

Kelly Dodd Contacted a Paparazzi Photographer to Share His Opinion on the Pictures of the Dubrows

In a different October 2022 episode of “The Rick and Kelly Show,” Dodd contacted an acquaintance who is a paparazzi photographer to get information about the pictures of Dubrow. According to the RHOC alum, the photographer shared that he believed the images were not staged.

“My paparazzi is saying that Heather Dubrow’s [pictures] — and I hate to say it you guys — is not a set up, which I am shocked,” said Dodd.

The seventeenth season of RHOC is currently in production.

