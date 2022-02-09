Heather Dubrow’s Family Member Makes Public Reveal

Heather Dubrow returned to “Real Housewives of Orange County” for the 16th season a couple of months ago, and her family recently had news to share with fans. Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter Kat came out as a lesbian, People reported in an exclusive on February 8.

Dubrow, 53, told the outlet, “We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans.” Dubrow’s four kids are 18-year-old Nick and his twin sister Max, who came out as bi a year ago, Kat, and 11-year-old Coco.

The RHOC star said that was one of the reasons she decided to return to the show, to encourage other families to have open conversations. Her husband Terry Dubrow, 63, added, “Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations.”

In her conversation with People, Dubrow shared that her eldest daughter came out privately at the beginning of the pandemic. “She texted me and goes, ‘I’ve got to tell you something.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I’m bisexual.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. I know. Remember we talked about it?'” Dubrow revealed. Her reaction to Kat coming out, however, went a bit differently, she shared.

Dubrow Explained Exactly How She Found Out & Said It Was a ‘Total Mom Fail’

Dubrow said her second daughter dropped the news to the family in a similar way than her eldest, by text message. She told People that Kat “had been talking about her sexuality for a while.” She added:

Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian.’ I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.

Despite that hiccup, Dubrow said her priority is making sure her children grow up in a “safe, comfortable, happy” environment. Her daughters Max and Kat agreed, with Max saying she “tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us.” Kat added, “She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

An Upcoming Episode of RHOC Will Show Kat Speaking About It

A RHOC episode airing later this month will show Kat speaking on it, although she’s been out to her family for almost a year, People reported. The teen said she was “really stressed” about sharing her story but expressed her gratitude that she had her older sister Max to look to for support.

“Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about,” she shared.

Dubrow added that she does worry about people’s reactions because there is a lot of negativity on social media sometimes. However, she said her children all “have each other’s backs.” She concluded, “Even if they’re bickering, they protect each other. They always take care of each other.”

