Former RHOC Star Expresses Concern for Heather Dubrow’s Daughter

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge spoke about Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter, Kat, during a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Arroyave referenced that Kat spoke about being a lesbian in a February 2022 interview with People magazine. Heather’s 18-year-old daughter Max has also discussed her bisexuality throughout “RHOC” season 16.

“I think is incredible that [Heather] is so proud of her kids and that she, you know, her kids feel so comfortable in their sexuality. I do think it’s hard though for any big thing — I know, my kids for example they are shy about certain things and for it to come out on People magazine is a little bit tricky,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and asserted that she believes “it’s great that Heather is supportive” towards her daughters. She then shared that she is concerned for Kat, as she “is a minor.”

“I would be a little bit hesitant about talking about my minor child’s sexuality and that’s just me. Like I’m super protective of things like that, I don’t know, one daughter came out as bisexual and another daughter has come out as lesbian and I don’t know. I just don’t know that I would make that my storyline,” said the 54-year-old.

She went on to say that “the public can be mean” when it comes to people’s sexualities. She also referenced that Kat revealed she received negative comments for featuring a lesbian pride flag in the background of her Tik Tok videos during “RHOC” season 16, episode 10.

“If she’s getting that kind of hate hurting her at that level like now, coming out and it being on national TV, there’s going to be haters and can your child handle that because 15 is a fragile age. But good for Heather for supporting and being there for her kids,” said the mother-of-four.

She then stated that Kat being public about her sexuality “just worries [her] a little bit” because of possible backlash.

“I don’t want those kids to have to go through more than they need to,” asserted Judge.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Children on ‘WWHL’

During a February 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Heather shared why she decided to showcase her family, which also includes her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow, her son, Nick, 18, and her youngest daughter, Coco, 11, on “RHOC” season 16. The reality television star shared that she had a discussion with Andy Cohen about featuring her children before “coming back” to the show after a five-year hiatus.

“We talked about me coming back [for ‘RHOC’ season 16] one of the things I said to you was, you know, I got these four kids with different genders, different sexualities, this should be a normal conversation in all kinds of homes across our country and we want to help normalize that so it makes me really proud,” said the reality television star.

While speaking to People magazine in February 2022, Heather shared that she was concerned about the possible backlash her children might face.

“Even though our family is very inclusive and accepting, of course you worry about what people going to be like out in the world. And on social media,” stated the 53-year-old.

She then asserted that Max and Kat are “better at filtering [negative] comments than adults are.”

Heather Dubrow Shared a Picture of Kat on Instagram

On February 17, Heather uploaded a picture of Kat standing in front of a lesbian pride flag on Instagram. The mother of four shared her support of her 15-year-old child in the post’s caption.

“Kats out of the bag!! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU @katdubrow ! I love you so much ❤️❤️,” wrote the “RHOC” personality.

Heather’s fellow Bravo star Lisa Rinna of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame left a trail of red heart emojis in the comments section.

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Calls Ex’s New Fiancée a ‘Bimbo’