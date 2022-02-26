Heather Dubrow Reacts to Tamra Judge’s Advice To Stop Mentioning Money

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow returned to the hit Bravo series after a five-year hiatus. During the show’s sixteenth season, the 53-year-old and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have showcased their Orange County mansion. The couple has also not shied away from their spending habits. Heather’s former “RHOC” co-star, Tamra Judge, commented on the actress exhibiting her wealth on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She referenced that the 53-year-old had looked at property in Mexico in season 16, episode 8.

“I love you Heather so much, but stop talking about money,” advised Judge while recording the podcast episode, uploaded on February 5, 2022.

During a February 17 episode of Heather’s podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the “RHOC” star shared how she felt about Judge’s comments.

Heather Dubrow Explained Why She Discusses Money on ‘RHOC’

On the February 17 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Heather shared that she took issue with Judge’s remarks regarding her decision to discuss her wealth.

“Tamra on her podcast recently said, ‘I love Heather, she’s gotta stop talking about money.’ You know what’s so annoying about that — first of all, anyone who knows me in real life knows that I really don’t talk about digits. Sometimes on the show they like to highlight stuff like that and you know, it just puts you in a different light,” said the 53-year-old.

The Bravo personality went on to say that she did not believe that she is bragging about her wealth on “RHOC” season 16.

“When I watch those scenes, I don’t see it as braggy, like, ‘I’m going to spend it on this.’ In the context of the conversation, it comes up,” asserted the reality television star.

Heather then shared that she enjoys it when other people discuss the cost of luxury items.

“We have friends that are uber, uber wealthy like with a B and I am fascinated to hear about like the yacht and the staff. And I don’t find it braggy, like to me it’s interesting. And it makes me think like all right well if I had that, would I do that, would I like that, would that be like a fun — like when you hear about things that you would never have any idea of, how other people live, that’s how I kind of see it. And everything is relative right?” stated the “RHOC” star.

On a separate “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, posted on February 18, Judge revealed that Heather had texted her because of her comments regarding how she has presented herself on “RHOC” season 16.

“I’m at the gym. I get a text message from her and she says, ‘By the way, the only reason I’m talking about money is because they ask.’ And I said, ‘Well stop answering,’” revealed Judge.

Heather Dubrow & Her Husband Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOC’

During a February 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Heather and Terry discussed starring on “RHOC” after being absent for five years.

“It’s been a minute, so I was on for five seasons, off for four but with the pandemic, it equated to five years, so it’s literally the 10 year anniversary of when we started, so can you imagine like our youngest was 9 months old when we started, it’s a whole different world,” said Heather.

Her husband chimed in that filming the show is “like 99 percent fun and one percent sheer terror.” The plastic surgeon then recommended that those in attendance of “a ‘Housewives’ party” should “leave very early.”

“Once the blood alcohol level gets to a certain height. You want to get out of there,” stated the “Botched” star.

