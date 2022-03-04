Heather Dubrow Dishes on Noella Bergener: ‘It’s Disconcerting’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener have been at odds throughout the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021. During a February 2022 appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Dubrow shared her thoughts about her castmate, who admitted that she was a Bravo viewer before joining the series.

“Noella has been very clear about the fact that she’s watched every franchise, every episode. She grew up on the show. She knows things that we don’t remember,” said Dubrow.

The 53-year-old went on to say that she found Bergener’s knowledge of her history on “RHOC” to be unsettling.

“She remembers every tiny detail and it’s disconcerting. And it’s very difficult to talk to someone who knows you on a weird level like that,” asserted Dubrow. “People will say you can’t find anyone to do a reality show anymore because everyone’s watched them all and they play it like a game. I actually don’t believe that’s true. I think it’s true for Noella.”

She then shared that she believed Dr. Jen Armstrong has been authentic during her time on “RHOC” season 16, unlike Bergener.

“I think Dr. Jen hasn’t really gotten a fair shake this season. She’s wickedly funny and very smart. And I don’t think you’re seeing that part of her personality but again, she is very willing to tell her story in an authentic way,” said Dubrow.

Heather Dubrow Shared Similar Comments About Noella Bergener in a Separate Interview

Dubrow shared similar sentiments about Bergener on a March 2022 episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. The mother of four noted that the model has said “she watched every episode of every franchise.”

“She’s been very open about all of that and it will come out in the reunion what she said like behind the scenes. It’s crazy,” shared the “7 Year Stitch” host.

She then seemed to allude to the fact that Bergener insisted that Dubrow pushed a person when she hosted an ill-fated party at her house in season 16, episode 2. As fans are aware, Dubrow has been adamant that the claims are false.

“As a cast member it’s incredibly frustrating, especially when she’s making up stories about me. And then you feel gaslighted and then at some point, it’s like wait, did I do that? Like am I insane?” said Dubrow.

The actress went on to say that she did not believe that “RHOC” stars who are inauthentic will remain on the show for future seasons.

“I think as far as next season goes, the people who aren’t being authentic, probably won’t be back,” stated the Bravo personality.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Being an ‘RHOC’ Fan

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, Bergener, who became an “RHOC” cast member during its sixteenth season, revealed that she enjoyed watching Bravo series.

“I watched every single episode of every single season of almost every single franchise. I love Bravo. I love the show. I’m not ashamed to admit that. I don’t understand why that’s a bad thing to admit,” said the 36-year-old.

The mother of two also revealed that she was a fan of Dubrow before they became co-stars. She explained that she believed that the 53-year-old “insists on walking ahead of everybody” on the show.

“It feels more like there’s queen Heather, we’re in the court, and quite honestly — initially — I was down for that. I was cool with that, because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like I’m geeking out!’ Like, I love Heather. So I was all about that, and then things happen,” said the former model.

