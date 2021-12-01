Heather Dubrow Puts ‘Pathetic’ Kelly Dodd on Blast & More

She may be married to a plastic surgeon, but she’s 98% real.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Heather Dubrow slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” costar Kelly Dodd, calling her “sad” and “pathetic.”

“It makes me laugh,” Dubrow told Page Six on Nov. 30, 2021. “Kelly seems to talk about me a lot, so at this point I don’t know whether to be really flattered that she’s so obsessed with me or sad for her that she has no other content.”

Dubrow continued, telling the outlet that she wasn’t a fan of how Dodd filmed her while she was out to dinner with her husband earlier this month. “No. 1: You don’t burn bridges and No. 2 you have to figure out your next steps, and I don’t think sitting at a restaurant filming former cast members is a viable employment opportunity, and it just seems sad, pathetic,” Dubrow told the outlet.

Dubrow Credits Her Return to the Franchise to Dodd’s Exit

During Dubrow’s recent interview with Page Six, the star also credited her return to the franchise to the fact that Dodd was fired, among others.

“I think that it was paramount to my return that the show was going in a different direction,” Dubrow told the outlet. Dubrow also explained that she felt like Bravo wanted her to come back because they wanted to “change course.”

However, during a July 2021 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Dubrow insisted that she wasn’t the one who actually got Dodd fired.

“I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided,” Dubrow said at the time. “Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in.”

Dubrow Got Along Well With Some of Her New Castmates

With Dodd off the show, Dubrow seemed to get along with most of her new “Real Housewives of Orange County” castmates. Over the past few months, she has posted photos on social media alongside stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

“I actually adore Heather Dubrow,” Simpson told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2021. “I feel like she and I really, really got along well and connected. She’s the kind of woman that I like being around and I like surrounding myself with. She reminds me of my other girlfriends that I’ve had in my life for many years. She’s strong, she’s intelligent, she’s articulate, she speaks well, she’s fair, she’s reasonable. And so those are all qualities that I respect and so — there were a couple of times where maybe we didn’t see eye to eye on things, but I feel like both of us — we’re intelligent people. I really had great conversations with her. I adore her.”

