Heather & Terry Dubrow’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bring out the champs, because Heather Dubrow is back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County”!

When Dubrow first appeared on the franchise, viewers were fascinated by her lavish lifestyle, including the new house she was building with her husband, Terry Dubrow, during her last season. So, just how much money does the star have?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dubrow has a net worth of $50 million, and so does her husband, which means that combined, the couple has a joint net worth of $100 million. Here’s what you need to know about the Dubrow’s net worth:

1. Dubrow’s Husband Is a Popular Plastic Surgeon in California

As viewers have seen during past seasons of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Dubrow’s husband is a popular plastic surgeon with a practice in Newport Beach, California. According to his website, Dr. Dubrow is one of America’s “most distinguished” plastic surgeons, offering breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, and more.

In 2014, Dr. Dubrow also landed his own show on E!, called “Botched,” which follows Dr. Dubrow and his friend Dr. Paul Nassif as they try to correct people’s “botched” plastic surgery procedures. The show is still premiering with new episodes today.

2. Dubrow Used to Work as an Actress

Before Dubrow was a famous “Real Housewives” star, she was a famous working actress. According to her IMDB page, she starred in the TV series, “That’s Life,” for over two years, and “Married…With Children,” among others.

However, Dubrow believes that being a reality TV star has had an effect on her current acting career.

“I think because I’m now so well-known for being ‘me’ that it’s just an odd thing,” Dubrow told Reality Tea in 2016. “And the kinds of things they call me about are to either be myself – which I don’t wanna do – or kind of a ‘stereotypical of my character as it’s perceived on the show’ role.”

3. Dubrow Earns Money From Being on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Of course, Dubrow also earns money by being a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Dubrow first made her debut on the show during its seventh season, and stayed until season 11. However, in June 2021, Dubrow announced that she would once again be joining the franchise for season 16.

“Now things are a little bit different,” Dubrow said during a June 16 episode of her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. “My family’s in a different place. My kids are a little bit older. The pandemic has sort of given me a different perspective on things. And then I started thinking about, ‘How many times do you get to go back and try something again?'”

4. The Dubrow Family Lives in a 22,000-Square-Foot Home, Dubbed the ‘Dubrow Chateau’

During her last seasons on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” viewers watched as Dubrow and her husband were in the process of building a new home in Crystal Cove, which they dubbed as the “Dubrow Chateau.” Now, their home is finally done and the family is all moved in, which viewers will get to see during the season 16 premiere.

According to Architectural Digest, the home is a stunning 22,000 square feet, with views of the ocean and features a movie theater, a sprawling pool, and more.

“The last house we built, I had some input,” Dubrow’s husband told Architectural Digest in 2018. “We had the usual disagreements—‘build a house, lose a spouse’ kind of thing. With this house she said, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m going to build this house, but I don’t want to hear anything from you at all.’ And so that was the rule.”

5. Dubrow and Her Husband Will Be Producing a New Show for E!

In July 2020, it was announced that Dubrow and her husband would be producing a new show for E!, called “The Seven Year Stitch.” The new show will be hosted by the couple and it will follow “couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift.”, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The couple will act as executive producers, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

