Heather Dubrow Reveals Her Child May Be on a Different Bravo Series

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow revealed her 19-year-old son, Nicholas “Nick” Dubrow, may appear on the Bravo series, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” While speaking to Today in June 2023, Dubrow gave an update on her eldest son and his twin, Max Dubrow. She shared that her oldest daughter is staying with her family and “working with animals this summer” after finishing her first year at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts. She also noted that the 19-year-old is “traveling with her girlfriend in Europe.”

The RHOC star then shared that “Nick got his real estate license.”

“[H]e is interning for [‘Million Dollar Listing’] star Josh Altman this summer. He may end up on some episodes of ‘Million Dollar Listing,’” said Dubrow.

During the Today interview, Dubrow noted that Altman helped sell her and her husband, Terry Dubrow’s Newport Beach mansion in 2022.

“What happened was we went looking for a place for me and Terry for some day and found the place, bought the place and then 10 days in escrow, Josh Altman, who I did not know at the time and now is a dear friend from ‘Million Dollar Listing,’ called and said he had someone that wanted to see our house. The rest is history. Our house got sold and so here we are going, ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s almost like we’re newlyweds.’ We go, ‘What are we going to do,’” stated the mother of four.

Heather Dubrow Addressed Rumors She May Not Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking to Today, Dubrow, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 16 after a two-year hiatus, addressed rumors that she may exit the series again following season 17. She also commented on if she would be interested in remaining on the show’s cast for future seasons.

“Look, in general, I’ve been doing this, whether actually on the show, taking a hiatus, coming back, for about 12 years, and I am incredibly grateful for the platform that this has presented for me and for my family. Having said that, what’s the next evolution of me, my life, my family, my career — I guess time is going to tell,” said Dubrow.

During a June 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dubrow’s castmate, Tamra Judge, revealed she had issues with the “Jenny” actress while filming season 17. She stated, however, that despite their problems, she believes Dubrow “definitely has a spot on the show.”

“We need fancy pants, for sure. I don’t think it’s the end for Heather, by any means,” said Judge.

She then joked that it would be her fault if Dubrow decided to exit the Bravo franchise again.

“If she doesn’t come back, it’s because of me,” quipped Judge.

Heather Dubrow Stated She Had Difficulty Filming ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

During a June 2023 interview with New York Live, Dubrow stated that she had difficulty filming the seventeen season of RHOC, which premiered on June 8.

“This season in particular for me, usually by the end I feel like we’re balanced, we’re good, I know where I stand with everyone, this I don’t feel that way and I still don’t and there’s so much to work out and unpack and that — yeah, man I need a vacation,” stated the reality television star.

Dubrow also suggested she felt “isolated” by her castmates during the production of season 17.

“The question is did I isolate myself or was I isolated by the group, and that — we’re going to have to wait and see,” said the Bravo personality. “You know, what’s funny with these shows and even life, you have your own narrative about things that happened and then your memory maybe changes as time goes on so it will be interesting to see it all play out.”