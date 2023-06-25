Tamra Judge Makes Claims a Real Housewife’s Husband ‘Caught’ Her Cheating

Tamra Judge returned to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2023 after two seasons off of the show, and the OC Housewife’s return is not without its drama.

In the Wednesday, June 21 episode of RHOC, Judge made claims that her friend and new cast member Jennifer Pedranti was caught cheating by her ex-husband. Judge and Pedranti met when Pedrandti started working out regularly at Judge’s CUT Fitness gym, and the two became fast friends. It was also at CUT Fitness that Pedranti met her current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

“I had no idea that Jenn was having an affair with Ryan when she was married to [her ex-husband] Will,” Judge explained in a confessional, “[Eddie and I] went to Cabo with Ryan and Ryan sat down and said ‘Listen, I need to talk to you about something.’ […] He said he and Jenn were having an affair.” Judge said that Pedranti’s then-secret had created a temporary rift in their friendship.

Tamra Judge Tells Jennifer Pedranti ‘Just Be Honest’

Later in the episode, while at a party to celebrate the closing of CUT Fitness, fellow RHOC cast member Emily Simpson asked Pedranti questions about the affair and how her relationship with Boyajian came about. When Pedranti confirmed that her ex-husband was often away for work in Oklahoma around this time, Simpson asked, “Had you slept with Ryan when your husband went to Oklahoma?” to which Pedranti said “No”, eliciting a look from Judge that gave her pause.

“Just be honest,” Judge whispered in Pedranti’s ear, “I think you should just be honest.”

“Ryan started coming to the gym during the pandemic,” Judge further explained in confessional, “I think it was April or May. Then by October, her husband caught them in a car together.”

“I met Ryan, he gave me a gift, there’s no sex in the car in the parking lot,” Pedranti countered in her own confessional.

“I feel like Jenn tells different stories to different people, but I went through it all with her,” Judge added.

Tamra Judge Claims to Have Caught Another RHOC Co-Star Cheating

Pedranti is not the first “Housewives” star accused of cheating by Judge. In an interview for the tell-all book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It” by Dave Quinn, Judge told the story of the biggest secret she kept off camera during her initial run on RHOC, involving her castmate Gretchen Rossi, during filming for season four of the show.

“Gretchen and I were good for a while,” Judge said, “The problem was, Vicki [Gunvalson], Jeana Keough and I were out at an event at the St. Regis one night, and we saw Gretchen there with this younger guy, sitting on his lap and kissing him.” At the time, Rossi was engaged to Jeff Beitzel, who passed away from cancer in 2008.

Judge was not close with Rossi on the show at the time but explained that she decided not to bring up her St. Regis spotting on camera after a conversation with her co-star. “We had our first heart-to-heart,” Judge said, “She told me, ‘Listen, I met Jeff, we dated off and on, it wasn’t a great relationship. We were broken up and then got back together. Had I known that he was going to get leukemia and I’d have to be his caregiver, I would have left a long time ago.’ I thought it was really brave of her to tell me that. So I never repeated it, never said a word about it while we were filming.”

