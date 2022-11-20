Bravo Alum Says Heather Dubrow Starring on RHOBH ‘Would Not be Good For Her’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Heather Dubrow returned to the Bravo series for season 16 after a five-year absence. Radar Online reported an insider shared that the 53-year-old is considering leaving RHOC to join the cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She just thinks she’s a class above her O.C. castmates, Tamra Judge included,” said the source to the publication. “She thinks she’d be a better fit with the Beverly Hills cast mates.”

While recording a November 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about the possibility of Dubrow switching franchises.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Heather Dubrow Possibly Joining RHOBH

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave answered a fan who inquired “if you had the choice would you rather go on Beverly Hills or O.C.” The former RHOBH star replied she is uninterested in becoming an RHOC personality.

“I said Beverly Hills. Because people in O.C. – I have never known of like a group of people who have more like bigger egos about s*** that doesn’t matter than O.C. It’s bigger than Beverly Hills,” said the mother of four.

Judge then quipped, “maybe that’s why Heather Dubrow wants to go on Beverly Hills.” Her podcast co-host shared that she did not believe RHOBH would be suitable for Dubrow. Arroyave mentioned that the “Seven Year Stitch” host took issue with her after she asserted she was self-produced during a February 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

“Oh, that would not be good for her. I don’t think she would be able – if Heather Dubrow takes issue with me and thinks I’m problematic, I’m the least of your problems,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Tamra Judge Joining RHOC

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, Dubrow shared her thoughts about Judge rejoining the RHOC cast for season 17.

“I love having Tamra back, to me Tamra is actually Orange County Housewives. I know Vicki [Gunvalson] will tell you it’s her, but I really believe it’s — Tamra’s the one that put the whole thing the way it thrived so it’s been fun having her back,” shared Dubrow.

The RHOC star also addressed Judge’s comment that she “saved” RHOC by returning to the series during a BravoCon panel. She shared she believed the series is not reliant on any one cast member.

“I will say the whole is greater than the sum of its parts and this is an ensemble show,” stated Dubrow. “I can’t say she can’t save – and it doesn’t need saving and the thing about these shows is that their everyone’s lives and they go through different phases and I do think, right now, where we’re headed is very good.”

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Relationship With Tamra Judge

In an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Dubrow acknowledged that Judge brought her on RHOC during season 7. She explained that she will continue to have a soft spot for Judge, even when they have conflict.

“I always say about Tamra, she’s my Housewives maker, you know, like a vampire when they bite you, you love them forever. You know, that’s like a vampire thing. So she’s my Housewives maker because she introduced me on the show so I will love her forever,” said Dubrow.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Has Considered Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’